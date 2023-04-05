Emma Heming Jokes About Bruce Willis & Demi Moore’s Prior Relationship: 'I Liked Them Together'
Three’s company?
On Tuesday, April 4, Emma Heming Willis made a lighthearted joke on her Instagram Story gushing about her husband, Bruce Willis, and his ex-wife, Demi Moore.
"Yeah. Me too. I liked them together as well 🥰," she penned alongside a black-and-white photo of Bruce and Demi when they were a married couple.
The action star and the model tied the knot back in 2009 and share two young daughters, Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 8. Prior to getting married to Emma, Bruce was married to Demi from 1987-2000. The pair share kids Rumer Willis, 34, Scout Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 29.
Emma and Demi have become unlikely friends amid the actor’s tragic battle with frontotemporal dementia. The mom-of-two expressed that she is so "grateful to have the biggest support system," including The Scarlett Letter actress. The family released a joint statement in February addressing Bruce’s condition.
"Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed," the Willis brood penned. "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."
As OK! previously reported, an insider spilled about how the family has come together during this tough time.
"They know he comes first now in their lives," the source shared. "Emma, Demi and the girls are closer than ever and dedicating their lives to helping Bruce day-to-day so he can live the best life possible while raising awareness for others who are suffering the same condition."
"To see them band together like this is amazing," the insider continued. "Emma, Demi and Demi’s daughters are strong women with strong personalities and opinions, but Bruce’s health and well-being are all that matters. They’re his 'girl squad,' making plans for his future and rallying around in different ways."
They then described the Pulp Fiction star’s day to day, saying, "Emma’s got the brunt of his daily care but she’s not alone. Demi is there to help with the work, she’ll bring groceries and even do laundry, and Mabel and Evelyn are keeping Bruce’s spirits up; they’re funny and engaging, and, of course, Bruce adores them."