Bruce Willis' Family Has 'The Biggest Support System' After FTD Diagnosis, Insider Reveals: They're 'Closer Than Ever'

On February 16, the mother-of-two posted a photo of the Pulp Fiction actor on Instagram announcing that he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. The family released an official statement along with the Instagram post.

"Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately. We know in our hearts that – if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families," the message said.