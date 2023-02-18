Bruce Willis' Family Has 'The Biggest Support System' After FTD Diagnosis, Insider Reveals: They're 'Closer Than Ever'
After Bruce Willis’ family shared the actor's recent FTD diagnosis, an insider revealed his brood is “closer than ever."
The Die Hard star’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, is "grateful" for the “biggest support system” amid the tragic news.
Bruce, 67, and Emma, 44, share two girls: Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8. Additionally, Bruce has three daughters — Rumor Willis, 34, Scout Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 29 — with former wife Demi Moore.
“She is trying to make as many positive memories for them as she can. She wants them to remember Bruce as an amazing, fun dad. She wants them to have the best memories of him," the source spilled about Emma.
On February 16, the mother-of-two posted a photo of the Pulp Fiction actor on Instagram announcing that he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. The family released an official statement along with the Instagram post.
"Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately. We know in our hearts that – if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families," the message said.
Since the family released Bruce’s diagnosis, fans have showed support to the Hollywood star during this challenging period.
“Bruce has always found joy in life — and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time," they added in their statement.
The source also revealed that the action star "is enjoying not working and having more family time. He likes being around his girls more."
Additionally, Bruce will soon have a new baby in his life as his daughter Rumor is pregnant with her first child.
"He is happy about becoming a grandpa. He loves having a big family. They are all spending Christmas together," the insider added.
