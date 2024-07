Emma Roberts Announces Engagement to Boyfriend Cody John After Nearly 2 Years Together: Photo

"Putting this here before my mom tells everyone ❀️," Roberts captioned the sweet snap of herself and her husband-to-be while showing off her new sparkler.

The American Horror Story actress, 33, and The Rookie actor, also 33, were flooded with well wishers in the comments section. "THE CAPTION πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚ we love you queen + SO happy for you," one person wrote.

"Yay πŸ€πŸ’πŸ€ Congratulations πŸŽ‰πŸŽŠ couldn’t be happier for you guys!!!! I love you πŸ’•," a second penned.