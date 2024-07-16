Emma Roberts Announces Engagement to Boyfriend Cody John After Nearly 2 Years Together: Photo
Emma Roberts is getting married!
The Scream Queens alum took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 16, to reveal she and longtime boyfriend Cody John are engaged after first going public with their relationship in August 2022.
"Putting this here before my mom tells everyone ❤️," Roberts captioned the sweet snap of herself and her husband-to-be while showing off her new sparkler.
The American Horror Story actress, 33, and The Rookie actor, also 33, were flooded with well wishers in the comments section. "THE CAPTION 😂😂😂 we love you queen + SO happy for you," one person wrote.
"Yay 🤍💍🤍 Congratulations 🎉🎊 couldn’t be happier for you guys!!!! I love you 💕," a second penned.
"This girl will break the internet with this," a third chimed in.
Roberts was previously engaged to Evan Peters, whom she dated on and off for seven years before officially splitting up in March 2019. The former child star was then in a relationship for three years with Garrett Hedlund, with whom she shares son Rhodes.
John announced his romance with Roberts on Instagram in August 2022 after posting a black-and-white snap of them kissing on a boat alongside the caption, "sweet sweet."
"She's been very content with Cody and they're enjoying their relationship and time together," an insider dished when they began dating. "Their friends and family are happy for the both of them and think they make a great couple."
Although the Madame Web star has kept her love with her partner relatively private, she recently opened up about how a recent movie night they had together. "I watched the movie The Iron Claw with my boyfriend, and the two of us were sobbing," Roberts revealed. "It was just a disaster of crying and then laughing at each other for crying, which made us cry even harder."
