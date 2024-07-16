Emma Roberts Announces Engagement to Boyfriend Cody John After Nearly 2 Years Together: Photo

"Putting this here before my mom tells everyone ❤️," Roberts captioned the sweet snap of herself and her husband-to-be while showing off her new sparkler.

The American Horror Story actress, 33, and The Rookie actor, also 33, were flooded with well wishers in the comments section. "THE CAPTION 😂😂😂 we love you queen + SO happy for you," one person wrote.

"Yay 🤍💍🤍 Congratulations 🎉🎊 couldn’t be happier for you guys!!!! I love you 💕," a second penned.