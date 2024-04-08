Why Is Emma Roberts at the 2024 CMT Music Awards? Actress Is One of the Presenters
American Horror Story Delicate star Emma Roberts attended the 2024 CMT Music Awards, and her appearance might've come as a surprise to fans.
The actress, along with Amber Riley, Billy Bob Thornton, Minnie Driver, Emily Osment, Jane Seymour, James Van Der Beek, Max Theriot, Montana Jordan and Gayle King, were celebrity presenters at the ceremony.
However, some country music lovers weren't excited to see the A-listers in attendance.
"Where are the actual country stars? There is literally no one at the show," someone wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Going downhill quick."
"Wait... when did Gayle King become a country singer?" another added.
Aside from Roberts' participation in the event, counter superstar Kelsea Ballerini hosted the ceremony for the fourth time in a row.
"I couldn’t be more excited to be back for my 4th year with my CMT family to host this year’s CMT Music Awards in Austin, TX,” Ballerini shared in a statement. “Hosting an awards show that celebrates the music that the fans love most has been an honor and I know this year will be another unforgettable night.”
OK! reported the "Miss Me More" songstress gushed over her romance with her boyfriend, Chase Stokes while entering the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.
"It's so different. It's been so wonderful — I've been between Nashville and Charleston when I'm not working to be there and support him like he's done for me for the past year now," Ballerini revealed on the red carpet when asked about watching Stokes film the popular show Outerbanks.
Previously, Stokes fawned over their romance in an exclusive interview with OK!.
"It's been my favorite chapter of life, and she's such a special human being," Stokes told OK!. "Also integrating our dogs has been such a fun thing because Dibs and Milo could not be more different in the way they operate. Dibs is such an old soul and a sweetheart, and Milo is 3.5 years old and we call him Bullet Boy because he's always on the go. It's been fun to go into this chapter of life and experience each other's worlds."
"I've been able to go on the road with her and watch her in her element," he continued, referring to Ballerini's most recent string of concerts. "She's been able to come and watch me work as well, so we've just been really, really loving this chapter of life, which has been great."
The actor admitted he's inspired by her talent.
"She's just an incredible songwriter," he noted. "She's an incredible performer, and I think this next chapter is going to be very, very special."