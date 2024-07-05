Nickelodeon Alum Emma Roberts Was 'Horrified and Shocked' After Watching 'Quiet on Set': 'It Makes Me Really Sad'

I watched [Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV], and I was completely horrified and shocked because that was not my experience. It made me really, really, really sad that that was happening to people that I literally saw often and had no idea. For me, my show, Unfabulous, the showrunner we had was this amazing woman named Sue Rose," the actress, 33, said on the "Just for Variety" podcast.

"And I didn’t realize at the time, but a female showrunner back then was not very common. But that was my intro into working on a TV show. Also, my mom was with me 24/7, and even I would be like, 'You don’t have to be here all the time,' she was like, 'I do actually. I’m not letting you out of my sight. You’re not going to a fitting by yourself when you’re 13 years old.' It makes me really sad, and I just feel like children need to be protected on sets, as do adults, and I feel like we’re working towards a better work environment in that sense. But yeah, that documentary really kept me up at night," she continued.