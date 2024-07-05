Nickelodeon Alum Emma Roberts Was 'Horrified and Shocked' After Watching 'Quiet on Set': 'It Makes Me Really Sad'
Emma Roberts, who starred in Unfabulous on Nickelodeon from 2004 to 2007, is weighing in after several actors came forward about their experiences working for the channel back in the day.
I watched [Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV], and I was completely horrified and shocked because that was not my experience. It made me really, really, really sad that that was happening to people that I literally saw often and had no idea. For me, my show, Unfabulous, the showrunner we had was this amazing woman named Sue Rose," the actress, 33, said on the "Just for Variety" podcast.
"And I didn’t realize at the time, but a female showrunner back then was not very common. But that was my intro into working on a TV show. Also, my mom was with me 24/7, and even I would be like, 'You don’t have to be here all the time,' she was like, 'I do actually. I’m not letting you out of my sight. You’re not going to a fitting by yourself when you’re 13 years old.' It makes me really sad, and I just feel like children need to be protected on sets, as do adults, and I feel like we’re working towards a better work environment in that sense. But yeah, that documentary really kept me up at night," she continued.
As OK! previously reported, Drake Bell, Lori Beth Denberg, Giovonnie Samuels, Bryan Hearne and more have all spoken out about working with Dan Schenider, who created and produced a string of children's shows on Nickelodeon from 1994 to 2019.
Schneiderlater filed a lawsuit, highlighting the seriousness of the allegations made against him in the documentary.
The TV producer's lawyers called the docuseries a "hit job," claiming he was portrayed unfairly for "clickbait, ratings, and views — or simply put, money" alongside other convicted child s-- offenders who worked at Nickelodeon.
"Schneider had no knowledge of their abuse, was not complicit in the abuse, condemned the abuse once it was discovered and, critically, was not a child sexual abuser himself," the lawyers said in a statement.
The TV producer also issued an apology after the movie aired.
He told BooG!E, who played "T-Bo" on iCarly, "Watching over the past two nights was very difficult — me facing my past behaviors, some of which are embarrassing and that I regret. I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology."
"When I watched the show, I could see the hurt in some people’s eyes, and it made me feel awful and regretful and sorry. I wish I could go back, especially to those earlier years of my career, and bring the growth and the experience that I have now and just do a better job and never, ever feel like it was OK to be an a------- to anyone, ever."