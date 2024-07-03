Emma Roberts Reveals Why She Doesn't 'Want to Date Actors Anymore' After Failed Relationships With Evan Peters and Garrett Hedlund
Emma Roberts has taken a vow to stop dating Hollywood heartthrobs!
In a new sit-down, the Scream Queens actress, 33, explained why she is done romancing fellow actors, sharing she's now in a relationship with a man who isn't famous.
"One day, the veil was lifted and I didn't want to date actors anymore," the mother-of-one revealed. "It's hard, I think, for two actors to be together. I'm trying to think if I've seen it done successfully."
Roberts started dating her American Horror Story costar Evan Peters in 2012, but the on-again off-again romance ended in a broken engagement in 2019.
Shortly after, Roberts began seeing Garrett Hedlund, and in June 2020, they announced she was pregnant. The lovebirds welcomed son Rhodes in December 2020 before splitting in 2022.
"Also, the actors I've been with border on method actors, and that is something that I think is extremely difficult to be in a relationship with," the We’re the Millers star continued, noting "at least for me, especially the characters that they were playing."
In the interview with Flaunt, the celeb — who’s the daughter of Oscar-winning actor Eric Roberts and niece of famous actress Julia Roberts — weighed in on the conversations regarding "nepo babies" in Hollywood, particularly calling out New York Magazine's exposé about the topic.
"It was a cheap shot to put all the celebrity kids on the cover of a magazine on babies' bodies," she stated despite not being mentioned in the story or featured on the cover.
"It's like maybe the 'Nepo Baby' conversation would've been a more interesting article written intelligently in Vanity Fair with nuance," she added. "But instead, it was kind of this viral hating-on-people thing."
Emma claimed her familial connections have seemingly hurt her more than they've helped.
"I've lost more jobs than I’ve gained from being in the business," she noted. "People have opinions and sometimes maybe they're not good opinions of people in your family. I’ve never gotten a job because of it, I know I definitely have lost a couple of jobs because of it."
On top of her career as an actress, Emma has embraced life raising her son, which she discussed at the New York City premiere of Ryan Murphy's Feud: Capote vs. The Swans earlier this year.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I'm loving it. I feel so lucky. I just got to finish work on a show, I get to go see my 3-year-old tomorrow," she said of being a mom. "And I get to celebrate this tonight, so life is good. I'm very grateful."
"He's faster than me," Emma gushed of Rhodes. "But that's not really saying much. He's — it's just, it's magical. He's an angel."