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Emma Roberts' Dad Eric Addresses His Absence at Her Idaho Wedding to Cody John: 'I Love My Daughter, Always Have'

Emma Roberts,Eric Roberts
Source: MEGA

Eric Roberts did not attend his daughter Emma Roberts' wedding in Idaho.

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July 27 2026, Updated 4:01 p.m. ET

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Eric Roberts broke his silence after missing daughter Emma Roberts' wedding.

The Scream Queens actress got married to fellow actor Cody John on Saturday, July 25, in Sun Valley, Idaho, after four years together.

It is unclear whether Eric was not invited to his daughter's big day or if he chose not to attend, but he insisted, "I love my daughter, always have, always will."

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Eric Roberts ,Emma Roberts
Source: MEGA

Eric Roberts said he will 'always love' his daughter, Emma Roberts.

The Runaway Train actor told Page Six he respected his daughter's decision to celebrate her nuptials however she saw fit.

"It is perfectly wonderful for her to celebrate however she wants, with whomever she wants," he added.

The actor initially sparked suspicion that he wasn't at the big event after being spotted emerging from a gym in Los Angeles, Calif., the day after the wedding.

Amid her father's absence, Emma had several A-listers in attendance, including her Oscar-winning aunt and Eric's sister, Julia Roberts, and her husband, Danny Moder.

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Who Attended Emma Roberts' Wedding?

Emma Roberts,
Source: MEGA

Emma Roberts had a star-studded guest list at her July 25 wedding.

According to Page Six, several of Emma's American Horror Story costars also attended the wedding, including Sarah Paulson and Billie Lourd.

Ashley Benson, Demi Moore and Kristen Stewart were spotted at Cody's family estate as well.

The ceremony was rumored to last around 45 minutes in 95 degree heat. Guests were given chic white parasols to shield themselves from the sun as Cody and Emma exchanged their vows.

Instead of being escorted down the aisle by her father, who was not in attendance, Emma walked hand-in-hand with her 5-year-old son, Rhodes, whom she shares with ex Garrett Hedlund.

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Are Eric Roberts and Emma Roberts Estranged?

Eric Roberts,Emma Roberts,
Source: MEGA

Eric Roberts has spoken out about his relationship Emma Roberts.

Eric has spoken out in the past about the "loss of the relationship" with his only daughter, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Kelly Cunningham.

"There’s not a pain, there’s a sadness for the, most likely, misunderstanding we’ll have forever because we’re human," he said on the "Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum" podcast in 2024.

In his memoir Runaway Train: or, The Story of My Life So Far, Eric admitted he "couldn’t handle being a parent" and is "still not a father figure" for Emma.

Julia Roberts,Emma Roberts
Source: MEGA

Julia Roberts was in attendance at Emma Roberts' wedding.

For years, there have also been rumors of a rift between Eric and Julia, which Eric denied earlier this year, E! reported.

"It’s not true — it never was true. We're fine," he told the "It Happened in Hollywood" podcast. "We have disagreements, as people do, but we like and respect each other very much."

He referred to his sister as a "wonderful actor" and "wonderful human."

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