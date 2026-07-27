Emma Roberts' Dad Eric Addresses His Absence at Her Idaho Wedding to Cody John: 'I Love My Daughter, Always Have'

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Eric Roberts broke his silence after missing daughter Emma Roberts' wedding. The Scream Queens actress got married to fellow actor Cody John on Saturday, July 25, in Sun Valley, Idaho, after four years together. It is unclear whether Eric was not invited to his daughter's big day or if he chose not to attend, but he insisted, "I love my daughter, always have, always will."

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Source: MEGA Eric Roberts said he will 'always love' his daughter, Emma Roberts.

The Runaway Train actor told Page Six he respected his daughter's decision to celebrate her nuptials however she saw fit. "It is perfectly wonderful for her to celebrate however she wants, with whomever she wants," he added. The actor initially sparked suspicion that he wasn't at the big event after being spotted emerging from a gym in Los Angeles, Calif., the day after the wedding. Amid her father's absence, Emma had several A-listers in attendance, including her Oscar-winning aunt and Eric's sister, Julia Roberts, and her husband, Danny Moder.

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Who Attended Emma Roberts' Wedding?

Source: MEGA Emma Roberts had a star-studded guest list at her July 25 wedding.

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Are Eric Roberts and Emma Roberts Estranged?

Source: MEGA Eric Roberts has spoken out about his relationship Emma Roberts.

Eric has spoken out in the past about the "loss of the relationship" with his only daughter, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Kelly Cunningham. "There’s not a pain, there’s a sadness for the, most likely, misunderstanding we’ll have forever because we’re human," he said on the "Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum" podcast in 2024. In his memoir Runaway Train: or, The Story of My Life So Far, Eric admitted he "couldn’t handle being a parent" and is "still not a father figure" for Emma.

Source: MEGA Julia Roberts was in attendance at Emma Roberts' wedding.