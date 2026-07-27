Julia Roberts Makes Rare Appearance at Niece Emma Roberts' Idaho Wedding to Cody John
July 27 2026, Updated 1:59 a.m. ET
Julia Roberts made a rare appearance at her niece Emma Roberts' wedding.
The American Horror Story star got married to Cody John in Sun Valley, Idaho, at his family estate on Saturday, July 25, per Page Six. Julia attended the event with her husband Danny Moder.
Julia Roberts Attended Emma Roberts' Idaho Wedding to Cody John
The afternoon wedding, held outside in the sweltering weather, brought together the bride and groom's closest family and friends to celebrate the occasion.
Julia, who has always been close to her niece, turned heads in a navy blue, long-sleeve, flowy summer dress with white polka dots.
She paired her outfit with white heeled sandals and black statement sunglasses, and kept her signature auburn hair tied in a chic updo.
Her husband, too, looked sharp in a dark suit, which he paired with a burgundy tie and matching shades.
The Pretty Woman star and her 57-year-old husband appeared to be in high spirits as they witnessed their younger relative exchange vows with her new husband. Julia and Danny have been married since 2002.
Although they have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, they are considered one of Hollywood's most enduring couples, successfully balancing fame with a private family life.
They share three children: 21-year-old twins, son Phinnaeus Moder and daughter Hazel Moder, and their 19-year-old son, Henry Daniel Moder.
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Julia Roberts Joined Emma Roberts for a Wild Night of Bar Hopping After the Rehearsal Dinner Before the Wedding
In one of the paparazzi photos obtained by Page Six, Julia and Danny could be seen standing in front of their seats in the second row, smiling and clapping for the newlyweds.
The couple reportedly arrived to join the wedding festivities on Friday morning and were later spotted shopping at a store in Idaho.
Later that evening, the 58-year-old actress reportedly joined Emma and her bridal entourage for a rehearsal dinner afterparty, where they went bar-hopping in Ketchum.
In the photos, the bride could be seen wearing a white semi-sheer dress and carrying a tote bag with the words "hitched" written on it.
She was also spotted taking a smoke break at one point during the night. The group reportedly stayed out until midnight before heading back to Sun Valley Lodge to rest before the main event.
Although the Academy Award-winning actress was present at the afterparty, she was not photographed.