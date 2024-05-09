Emma Stone Surprisingly Calls BFF Taylor Swift's Ex-Boyfriend Joe Alwyn 'One of the Sweetest People You'll Ever Meet'

In press production notes for the movie — also starring Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Mamoudou Athie and Hunter Schafer — Stone gushed about how easy it was to work with Alwyn on the film considering they were already friends in real life.

"I love Joe," the La La Land actress admitted of Alwyn, who dated Swift for six years before the pair called it quits last year. "We had to do some pretty dark stuff on this one, so it was extremely comforting to be with him because he’s one of the sweetest people you’ll ever meet."