Emma Stone Surprisingly Calls BFF Taylor Swift's Ex-Boyfriend Joe Alwyn 'One of the Sweetest People You'll Ever Meet'
While most gals don't tend to remain friends with their BFF's exes, Emma Stone didn't seem to have much of a choice.
The 35-year-old recently landed herself in headlines after praising her longtime pal Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn — who the Poor Things actress stars alongside in the upcoming film Kinds of Kindness.
In press production notes for the movie — also starring Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Mamoudou Athie and Hunter Schafer — Stone gushed about how easy it was to work with Alwyn on the film considering they were already friends in real life.
"I love Joe," the La La Land actress admitted of Alwyn, who dated Swift for six years before the pair called it quits last year. "We had to do some pretty dark stuff on this one, so it was extremely comforting to be with him because he’s one of the sweetest people you’ll ever meet."
Some Swifties were surprised to see Stone say kind things about Alwyn, as many thought he'd be an off-limits individual for anyone in the "Love Story" singer's inner circle.
Still, other social media users gave the Cruella star grace, with people insisting it's not wrong for Stone to remain friends with a co-worker — whom she also starred alongside in the 2018 film The Favourite — despite things not working out between him and Swift romantically.
This isn't the first time Stone has caught flack from the 14-time Grammy winner's army of supporters this year.
At the 2024 Golden Globes back in January, the Easy A actress jokingly referred to Swift an "a------" while speaking to reporters backstage after accepting an award, however, some fans of the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker saw Stone's remarks without context and thought she was degrading the pop icon.
During the show, Stone was announced as the winner of Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes for her role in Poor Things, prompting Swift to give her a standing ovation.
While speaking about her awards show win in the press room, Stone was asked about Swift's overly-excited reaction to her friend's victory, to which she quipped: "What an a------, am I right?
In all seriousness, Stone added, "I’ve known her for almost 20 years, so I’m very happy she was there. She was also nominated tonight, which was wonderful," before kidding again, "and yeah, what an a------."
Stone later addressed her witty comments during an interview back in February, admitting she "saw headlines that really pulled it out of context" and couldn't believe "what a dope" she had been.
"I definitely won’t make a joke like that again," The Amazing Spider-Man star promised.