Exes Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn 'Respectful of One Another' But 'Not in Touch' After Release of 'The Tortured Poets Department'
No “Bad Blood” between these exes?
According to a source, Taylor Swift and ex Joe Alwyn have not spoken to each other since the release of the pop princess’ new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which is rumored to feature diss tracks about the actor.
"Taylor and Joe are not in touch at this point, but they try to be respectful of one another," the insider spilled of the duo, who dated for six years before their split was revealed in April 2023. "Joe wants to keep his personal life private. He is more introverted and the interest about his personal life is a bit overwhelming to him. He is focused on acting and his career."
Alwyn will next appear in director Yorgos Lanthimos' upcoming anthology film, Kinds of Kindness, while Swift has moved on with NFL star Travis Kelce.
"Taylor is happier than ever in her relationship with Travis and is focused on the future," the source added.
As OK! previously reported, another insider revealed how Alwyn reacted to the new songs, which are suspected to have detailed the demise of their romance.
"She did not run these songs by him, but he did not expect her to," the source alleged of The Favourite star, 33, who apparently has had "absolutely zero contact" with Swift since their split.
"Joe has listened to the album, and he is slightly disappointed but not surprised at all," they continued. "She didn’t really trash him or defame him. Joe is not going to react to this. Taylor draws on her relationships for almost all her songs, and he admires her artistry."
Throughout their romance, Alwyn cowrote songs with Swift under the name William Bowery, which has given him a financial bump.
"He has made a ton of money off the six songs that he wrote for Taylor in the past and he is grateful that their relationship also helped to make him a household name," the source alleged.
As for the upcoming press tour for his movie with Emma Stone, he has banned any questions about Swift.
"He has a movie coming out that he is focused on. He will be doing press, but will not be entertaining any Taylor questions," the insider stated. "Joe has moved on. He is not holding any grudges against her for doing what she does. He knows that it was par for the course."
ET reported on how Swift and Alwyn do not communicate.