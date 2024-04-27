Exes Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn 'Respectful of One Another' But 'Not in Touch' After Release of 'The Tortured Poets Department'

"Taylor and Joe are not in touch at this point, but they try to be respectful of one another," the insider spilled of the duo, who dated for six years before their split was revealed in April 2023. "Joe wants to keep his personal life private. He is more introverted and the interest about his personal life is a bit overwhelming to him. He is focused on acting and his career."

Alwyn will next appear in director Yorgos Lanthimos' upcoming anthology film, Kinds of Kindness, while Swift has moved on with NFL star Travis Kelce.