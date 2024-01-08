OK Magazine
Gorgeous! Taylor Swift Stuns in Metallic Green Gown at 2024 Golden Globes — Photos

taylor swift golden globes
Source: @PopBase/X
Jan. 7 2024, Published 8:33 p.m. ET

We're green with envy over Taylor Swift's beauty!

The superstar graced the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 7, in a stunning metallic green gown.

The singer accessorized her formfitting sleeveless Gucci dress with dangling diamond earrings, and she wore her blonde hair down and showed off her bangs.

Swifties went crazy for the look, with one person writing on social media, "SHE LOOKS SO GOOD."

"This is one of her best looks," another fan declared, with a third commenting, "SHE'S A GODDESS AND A GREAT ROLE MODEL!!!"

The blonde beauty, 34, went solo to the Los Angeles gig despite her months-long romance with Travis Kelce.

taylor
Source: cbs

Swift sat next to good pal Keleigh Teller.

The star's new concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, is nominated for the brand new Cinematic and Box Office Achievement honor. In order to receive a nomination, a flick must have earned $150 million globally, with $100 million coming from domestic sales.

Swift was a producer on the movie as well.

The other nominations are Barbie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

swift
Source: mega

Taylor Swift has been dating Travis Kelce since the summer of 2023.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift

The day prior to the awards show, the "Karma" crooner was seen out to dinner in L.A. with new bestie Brittany Mahomes, whose husband, Patrick Mahomes, is teammates with Kelce.

As OK! reported, Brittany and the other Kansas City Chiefs WAGS (wives and girlfriends of athletes) were "pleasantly surprised by how down-to-earth Taylor is," a source recently spilled to a news publication.

swift
Source: @brittanylynne/instagram

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes (second from left) have become close pals.

"She’s really made an effort to get to know them, which they appreciate," the insider noted of Swift.

"The players’ wives were kind of starstruck at first, but now they’re all besties with her, especially Brittany Mahomes," the source added. "It’s like Taylor was born to be a football wife."

Though Travis' NFL season will go through February, an insider said that once it wraps up, the tight end, also 34, plans to join his leading lady as she embarks on the international leg of her tour.

"Travis and Taylor have been taking things day by day because his schedule is dependent on the season, but the plan is always to see each other as much as they can," a source spilled. "When they can’t physically be together, they are constantly texting, calling and FaceTiming."

