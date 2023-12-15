Emma Stone Excitedly Reacts to Seeing Supportive Ex Andrew Garfield at Her Movie Premiere: Watch
Who says exes can't be friends?
On Thursday, December 14, Andrew Garfield came out to show his support for ex-girlfriend Emma Stone by attending the U.K. premiere of her latest film, Poor Things.
In a viral social media video, the actress and her costars were leaving a stage after having a chat with the audience, and as she climbs the stairs, she slows down to say something and make several hand gestures at a man believed to be Garfield, 40.
Though it's difficult to see the handsome actor, the person who recorded the video confirmed it was him. Plus, in another clip, Stone's costar Mark Ruffalo went into the crowd to greet the star up close and personal.
Fans adored witnessing the exes' lasting strong bond, with one person tweeting, "This is so cute omg love that they’re still friends."
"I just love how she can see him in all the crowds every time," noted another admirer, while a third said, "I'm so glad they're still friends."
The Oscar winner, 35, and Garfield dated from 2011 to 2015 after meeting while playing love interests in The Amazing Spider-Man.
The pair has stayed more than amicable since their split, with the Hollywood hunk admitting a few years ago, "I'm her biggest fan as an artist."
"I'm constantly inspired by her work. I'm constantly inspired by how she handles and holds herself," he gushed in an interview. "So, for me it's been bliss to be able to watch her success and watch her bloom into the actress she is."
The Tony Award winner has been romantically linked to model Alyssa Miller, 34, since early 2022, though they've stayed out of the spotlight.
Stone married Saturday Night Live writer Dave McCary, 38, in 2020 after meeting on the set of the comedy sketch show.
While she's remained tight-lipped about the nuptials, she revealed earlier this month that she injured herself days before she walked down the aisle!
"The week that I got married, I did open a refrigerator and the handle broke off and I got a black eye," she revealed on the "SmartLess" podcast while talking about her clumsiness. "I need a helmet and extensive therapy."
In 2021, they welcomed their first child together, daughter Louise.
Stone took some time away from Hollywood to focus on motherhood, but she never planned to step away from the camera all together.
"Quitting acting and being a stay-at-home mom would be like cutting off one of her limbs," a source told a news outlet at the time. "That’s just not her. Acting is as vital to her as breathing, it’s a part of who she is — and Dave’s 100 percent behind her."