'I Apply Every June': Emma Stone Reveals Her Dream of Being a 'Jeopardy!' Contestant

"I apply every June," Stone explained. "I don't want to go on Celebrity Jeopardy. I want to earn my stripes. You can only take the test once a year with your email address, and I've never gotten on the show."

The Gloden Globe winner emphasized just how serious she is about the game show. "I watch it every single night and I mark down how many answers I get right," she said. "I swear, I could go on Jeopardy!"