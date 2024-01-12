'I Apply Every June': Emma Stone Reveals Her Dream of Being a 'Jeopardy!' Contestant
Emma Stone just revealed one of her biggest dreams!
During an appearance on a recent episode of "Variety's Awards Circuit" podcast, the Easy A actress, 35, admitted she desperately wants to be a contestant on Jeopardy! and has even taken action to make it happen.
"I apply every June," Stone explained. "I don't want to go on Celebrity Jeopardy. I want to earn my stripes. You can only take the test once a year with your email address, and I've never gotten on the show."
The Gloden Globe winner emphasized just how serious she is about the game show. "I watch it every single night and I mark down how many answers I get right," she said. "I swear, I could go on Jeopardy!"
While Stone may want to be a player on the long-running show, the series recently underwent quite a change after co-host Mayim Bialik announced her departure, leaving Ken Jennings to take the lead.
"It took me off guard, because I loved working with my Mayim and I'm going to miss her," Jennings explained in an interview last year. "I can't speak to her decision-making process or her opinions about it."
"On my end, I’m just a fan of Jeopardy! and I’m always delighted to host when they call upon me," he continued. "I just feel extremely lucky to have even been considered for this job as a non-broadcaster."
"It’s kind of a weird thing to try to bring back an ex-contestant to host, and I’ve obviously been learning as I go. But I loved growing up with Jeopardy! where Alex [Trebek] was the host of that show for almost 38 years," the broadcaster added.
"People just kind of felt like he was part of their family and it’s impossible to fill those shoes," Jennings noted. "It's such an honor and hopefully I look forward to 37 more years of doing it, when I’ll be a very, very old man."
Last year, The Big Bang Theory alum announced the shocking news she would not coming back to the game show in 2024. "As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! news. Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!" Bialik explained.
"I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family," she continued.