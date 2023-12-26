Ken Jennings Caught 'Off Guard' by Mayim Bialik's 'Jeopardy!' Exit: 'I'm Gonna Miss Her'

"It took me off guard, because I loved working with my Mayim and I’m gonna miss her," Jennings expressed to a news publication, noting: "I can’t speak to her decision-making process or her opinions about it."

"On my end, I’m just a fan of Jeopardy! and I’m always delighted to host when they call upon me," the former game show contestant — who won 74 consecutive games in 2004 and later joined as the show as host alongside Bialik last year — continued. "I just feel extremely lucky to have even been considered for this job as a non-broadcaster."