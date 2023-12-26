Ken Jennings Caught 'Off Guard' by Mayim Bialik's 'Jeopardy!' Exit: 'I'm Gonna Miss Her'
Ken Jennings seemed surprised by Mayim Bialik's sudden departure from Jeopardy!.
The 49-year-old broke his silence about his co-host's unexpected exit from the syndicated game show during a recent interview published on Tuesday, December 26, less than two weeks after the Big Bang Theory actress announced she was parting ways with the TV program.
"It took me off guard, because I loved working with my Mayim and I’m gonna miss her," Jennings expressed to a news publication, noting: "I can’t speak to her decision-making process or her opinions about it."
"On my end, I’m just a fan of Jeopardy! and I’m always delighted to host when they call upon me," the former game show contestant — who won 74 consecutive games in 2004 and later joined as the show as host alongside Bialik last year — continued. "I just feel extremely lucky to have even been considered for this job as a non-broadcaster."
Jennings admitted: "It’s kind of a weird thing to try to bring back an ex-contestant to host, and I’ve obviously been learning as I go. But I loved growing up with Jeopardy! where Alex [Trebek] was the host of that show for almost 38 years."
"People just kind of felt like he was part of their family and it’s impossible to fill those shoes," the 100 Places to See After You Die: A Travel Guide to the Afterlife author pointed out, comedically concluding: "It's such an honor and hopefully I look forward to 37 more years of doing it, when I’ll be a very, very old man."
News broke about Bialik leaving the game show on Friday, December 15, when the Blossom star released a statement via Instagram about her departure.
"As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! news. Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!" Bialik revealed more than two years after joining the program in 2021. "I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family."
"For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America’s Favorite Quiz Show, thank you," the 48-year-old concluded.
Bialik was chosen as a host of the famed game show following Trebek's tragic death in November 2022 at age 80 after a 20-month battle with stage IV pancreatic cancer.
Jennings spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about Bialik's Jeopardy! exit.