Mayim Bialik Spends Time With Teenage Son Miles After Skipping Out on Final Week of 'Jeopardy!' Filming
Mayim Bialik took to Instagram on Sunday, June 11, to share a few sweet snaps of her son Miles and their cat, Addie.
"I mean, those toes... 💫" Bialik captioned a carousel of photos featuring Miles lounging on the sofa while looking at his phone as their white and gray kitty lazily stretched out her legs.
The 17-year-old sported a casual look in khaki pants, a navy blue sweatshirt and a black watch. Most of his face was covered by the phone, but an obscured pair of black, thick rimmed glasses could be seen in the rare picture.
Meanwhile, Addie looked happier than ever as she lazed beside him, getting plenty of pets.
"Kitty toe beans are the best 😍❤️," one cat-loving fan commented, and a second added, "I love it!! My cat does that too 😻."
Bialik shares sons Miles, 17, and Frederick, 14, with her ex-husband, Michael Stone, who she was married to from 2003-2013 before the longtime couple called it quits due to "irreconcilable differences."
This rare sneak peek into her life comes one month after the Big Bang Theory actress temporarily exited Jeopardy! during its final week of Season 39 to stand in solidarity with the WGA members on strike.
Co-host Ken Jennings remained on set for the final days of filming that took place between Tuesday, May 16, and Friday, May 19, at the Sony Pictures lot in Culver City.
- 'Jeopardy!' Co-Host Ken Jennings Slammed by Mayim Bialik's 'Big Bang Theory' Costar for Not Supporting WGA Strike
- Why 'Jeopardy!' Host Mayim Bialik Abruptly Exited Show With One Week Left of Filming
- 'Jeopardy!' Rivals Mayim Bialik & Ken Jennings Demand More Than $1 Million Per Season Salary, Source Claims: 'Their Antics Are Getting Tiresome'
Despite her decision to stand with the writers, Bialik is still gunning for the role as permanent Jeopardy! host.
"Mayim's determined to get the prime-time show all to herself and feels she's better qualified than Ken ever was," a source dished earlier this year. "Her Celebrity Jeopardy is doing well, and she's buoyed by the fact she got those great ratings."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Mayim's kissing up to bosses and even the lowliest production assistants to win favor," the source shard at the time. "She has a compliment for everyone these days. She's also doing other things, like changing up her hairdo and adding brighter, peppier wardrobes."
"It's paying off because her co-workers are liking her better," the source noted. "She just has to win over Ken's fans, but they're a tough bunch."
Bialik and Jennings have served as dual hosts of the hit game show since July 2022, a year and a half after longtime host Alex Trebek passed away following his battle with pancreatic cancer.