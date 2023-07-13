'Jeopardy!' Shake-Up: Co-Hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik Nervous They'll Be Replaced by Younger Star
Is Jeopardy! looking for some fresh meat?
In the wake of Ryan Seacrest winning Pat Sajak's spot on Wheel of Fortune, an insider revealed "nervous" Jeopardy! co-hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik are now shaking in their boots over possibly being replaced by a younger star.
"Pat Sajak's departure and the way Vanna White's been treated serve as a stark reminder there's no room for complacency in this cutthroat game show world," the source dished to RadarOnline. "Ken and Mayim are under no illusions about that! There's a serious possibility they'll both be booted in favor of some hotshot."
According to the insider, one of the reasons a switch could be in store is due to the co-hosts' behind-the-scenes drama, as the two are known to bicker.
"Word is their bosses are sick of them fighting and have considered replacing them both with a more fan-friendly host," the source spilled. "Mayim and Ken are finally seeing the writing on the wall and they're determined to keep the ratings up and prove their worth, one episode at a time."
As OK! reported, the Big Bang Theory alum, 47, and Jennings, 49, have allegedly been demanding raises, as they've been making much less than Alex Trebek did.
"They’re griping that they’re ONLY getting about $1 million to host the whole season while Alex pulled in $10 million a year, and they don’t think it’s fair!" the source spilled.
Meanwhile, the mom-of-one has been trying to oust Jennings in hopes of hosting the show solo.
“She wants the show all to herself and she was actually making some headway and impressing her bosses, but she’s totally shoot herself in the foot now with all her money demands,” the insider explained. “Ken’s got it into his head that he should get more money too, and their loud and obnoxious wheeling and dealing isn’t getting them far!”
“Their antics are getting tiresome," the insider noted. "The way they’re going, they could tick off bosses and find themselves both canned!” the source said of their request for more money."