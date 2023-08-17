Mayim Bialik Speculates Jinger Duggar's 'Compulsive Praying' Might Be a Sign of Religious OCD

As OK! previously reported, Jinger revealed she suffered severe anxiety as a teenager because she was constantly "terrified" she wasn't following God's will.

There were moments that she even worried she would be "killed in a car accident" on the way to her friend's home because she wasn't sure if God wanted her to "stay home and read my Bible instead."

"I'm seeing more of the effects of that in the lives of my friends and people who grew up in that community with me," she shared at the time, referring to others who followed the same religious doctrines as her family. "There are a lot of cult-like tendencies."