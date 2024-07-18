Squad Goals: 8 'Entourage' Stars Reflect on the Hit HBO Show 20 Years Later
Jerry Ferrara as Turtle
Filming Entourage was “some of the most fun I’ve had in my life,” Jerry Ferrara, 44, said, noting learning Turtle’s actual name, Salvatore Assante — a tribute to his real-life late best friend — is a core memory: “[Creator Doug Ellin] did that without me asking. To this day, that’s the most special thing.”
Ferrara’s up for a reboot and knows where Turtle would be: “He definitely lost his money in a crypto NFT scam.”
Jeremy Piven as Ari Gold
Whether you loved or loathed the abrasive Hollywood agent, Jeremy Piven knew Ari Gold would leave his mark.
“I was lucky my character was so well-written,” said the Performance actor, 58. “He [was] a motivator and an equal opportunity offender.”
Ari’s iconic catchphrase still follows Piven around to this day: “Every time I step on a stage, [fans] scream out, ‘Let’s hug it out, b----!’”
Adrian Grenier as Vincent Chase
Rising star Vince — based on Mark Wahlberg — was the role of a lifetime, and Adrian Grenier remains grateful for the show’s impact.
“My most cherished memory is knowing we brought friends and families together,” the series lead, 47, shared. “An elderly woman thanked me because Entourage was her favorite time she [spent] with her granddaughter every week — that’s something to be proud of.”
Emmanuelle Chriqui as Sloan Mcquewick
There were “1,001 epic moments,” Emmanuelle Chriqui, 48, told Us Weekly about filming the series, but the airport hangar scene in the finale sticks out the most: “The whole cast was there, and it was indescribable magic. It gets me every time.”
Perrey Reeves as Melissa Gold
Girl power! The actresses on set “always bonded,” Old School star Perrey Reeves, 53 — who’s still close with Chriqui and Constance Zimmer — shared. “Look at us: We’re all similar. Clearly, Ellin liked strong women.”
Constance Zimmer as Dana Gordon
One of Zimmer’s favorite moments involved the movie exec touching down in Cannes with Vinny and Co.
“We were actually [filming] in Malibu,” the UnREAL alum, 53, said. “I didn’t get to have scenes with all of them often, [so] we got to hang between takes.”
Kevin Connolly as Eric Murphy
Portraying Vince’s right-hand man “E” was an unforgettable experience for Kevin Connolly: “To say we had a glorious ride doesn’t do it justice,” he said.
Though Connolly, 50, is eager to get the boys back together, he sees his onscreen love all the time, thanks to Chriqui’s friendship with his fiancée, Zulay Henao.
“I’ll come home, and they’re sitting [there] chatting,” he added. “It’s surreal.”
Kevin Dillon as Johnny Drama
Kevin Dillon hopes he’ll get to revive Johnny Drama one day.
“The character was so much fun, so I would totally embrace it,” the Reagan actor, 58, told Us Weekly. “Entourage has legs and ended too soon.”
The show was a career highlight for Dillon.
“I had such a great time,” he said, adding that he’d want his character to return to his old ways if cameras pick back up: “I love a struggling Johnny Drama.”