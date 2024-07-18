Squad Goals: 8 'Entourage' Stars Reflect on the Hit HBO Show 20 Years Later

Filming Entourage was “some of the most fun I’ve had in my life,” Jerry Ferrara, 44, said, noting learning Turtle’s actual name, Salvatore Assante — a tribute to his real-life late best friend — is a core memory: “[Creator Doug Ellin] did that without me asking. To this day, that’s the most special thing.”

Ferrara’s up for a reboot and knows where Turtle would be: “He definitely lost his money in a crypto NFT scam.”