Eric Dane's Former Girlfriend Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Actor After His Death at 53

Eric Dane's former girlfriend, Janell Shirtcliff, addressed the late actor's death following his passing at the age of 53 The Grey's Anatomy alum died after his battle with ALS on February 19.

Source: @janellshirtcliff/Instagram Eric Dane died on February 19 at the age of 53.

Without writing a caption, Shirtcliff simply posted a series of emotional photos of Dane as a tribute. The film director took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, February 20, and shared snapshots of herself with the Marley & Me actor. One photo had Dane kissing the film director on the forehead, while another showed the couple posing together on the beach. One picture was of Dane smiling next to a horse with sunglasses on, while a different snapshot was of the two driving together.

Eric Dane and Estranged Wife Rebecca Gayheart Never Divorced

Source: MEGA Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane separated in 2018.

Another photo Shirtcliff posted was of the Euphoria star getting a tattoo, while another had him hugging her outside in a field. Dane and the photographer made their red carpet debut together in 2025 at the premiere of his Amazon Prime series Countdown. While Dane was legally married to wife Rebecca Gayheart, they separated in 2018. Gayheart, 54, withdrew her divorce petition in March 2025 amid Dane's illness.

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart Shared 2 Daughters Together

Source: MEGA Eric Dane was the father of daughters Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14.

Gayheart and Dane shared two daughters together, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14. In an emotional segment of Netflix’s Famous Last Words series, The Last Ship actor recorded a speech for his daughters that was meant to be viewed after he passed. “Billie and Georgia, these words are for you,” he said in the episode. “I tried. I stumbled sometimes, but I tried. Overall, we had a blast, didn’t we? I remember all the times we spent at the beach. The two of you, me and mom in Malibu, Santa Monica, Hawaii, Mexico. I see you now playing in the ocean for hours, my water babies. Those days, pun intended, were heaven.”

Source: @rebeccagayheartdane/Instagram A GoFundMe was set up for Eric Dane's family.