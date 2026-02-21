Eric Dane's Former Girlfriend Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Actor After His Death at 53
Feb. 21 2026, Published 2:26 p.m. ET
Eric Dane's former girlfriend, Janell Shirtcliff, addressed the late actor's death following his passing at the age of 53
The Grey's Anatomy alum died after his battle with ALS on February 19.
Without writing a caption, Shirtcliff simply posted a series of emotional photos of Dane as a tribute.
The film director took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, February 20, and shared snapshots of herself with the Marley & Me actor. One photo had Dane kissing the film director on the forehead, while another showed the couple posing together on the beach.
One picture was of Dane smiling next to a horse with sunglasses on, while a different snapshot was of the two driving together.
Eric Dane and Estranged Wife Rebecca Gayheart Never Divorced
Another photo Shirtcliff posted was of the Euphoria star getting a tattoo, while another had him hugging her outside in a field.
Dane and the photographer made their red carpet debut together in 2025 at the premiere of his Amazon Prime series Countdown. While Dane was legally married to wife Rebecca Gayheart, they separated in 2018.
Gayheart, 54, withdrew her divorce petition in March 2025 amid Dane's illness.
Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart Shared 2 Daughters Together
Gayheart and Dane shared two daughters together, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14.
In an emotional segment of Netflix’s Famous Last Words series, The Last Ship actor recorded a speech for his daughters that was meant to be viewed after he passed.
“Billie and Georgia, these words are for you,” he said in the episode. “I tried. I stumbled sometimes, but I tried. Overall, we had a blast, didn’t we? I remember all the times we spent at the beach. The two of you, me and mom in Malibu, Santa Monica, Hawaii, Mexico. I see you now playing in the ocean for hours, my water babies. Those days, pun intended, were heaven.”
The actor's friends have also set up a GoFundMe page to help out his daughters. The goal amount is $250,000, and at the time of this writing, the amount skyrocketed to $181,00.
"Following his diagnosis, Eric became a passionate spokesperson for the ALS community, using his voice and platform to advocate for fellow patients and to push for greater awareness. Even as his own health declined, he remained deeply committed to helping others facing the same devastating disease," the fund's message read. "As his illness progressed far more quickly than anyone could have imagined, Eric's friends have come together to create this GoFundMe to support his girls and their future needs."
Dane announced his ALS diagnosis in April 2025, with the disease progressing quickly as the months went on. By June, he lost the use of his legs, had one functioning arm and was forced to use a wheelchair.