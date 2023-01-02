OK Magazine
Exes Unite! Marilee Fiebig Shows Support For Andrew Shue As T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Continue Romance

Jan. 2 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Marilee Fiebig seemed to show Andrew Shue some support following their respective splits from T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach.

On Wednesday, December 28, the Good Morning America anchor's estranged wife "liked" a photo of the 20/20 host's former spouse on his son Nate's Instagram, along with his other two boys, Aidan and Wyatt, during a getaway to Montana.

"RIDERS ON THE STORM. ON TO ‘23," the 26-year-old, whom Andrew shares with former wife Jennifer Hageney, captioned the snap of their brood.

AMY ROBACH & T.J. HOLMES SPOTTED COUPLED UP FOR FIRST TIME SINCE HE FILED FOR DIVORCE FROM WIFE MARILEE FIEBIG

The unified front between the former partners of the morning news power couple comes as T.J. officially filed for divorce from the attorney on Wednesday, December 28, in New York City, as he continues his blossoming romance with Amy.

Despite the former CNN star and Marilee being separated months before news broke of his relationship with his coworker, his former wife was reportedly "blindsided" by their affair.

“She’s devastated. She had no idea,” the insider revealed of Fiebig. “They haven’t been together in [a while], but they were trying to work it out."

Following their hiatus from GMA 3, T.J. and Amy spent the holidays snuggled up in Miami, with photographers catching the blonde beauty and the hunky journalist kissing and wrapping each other in a warm embrace on a pier.

AMY ROBACH & T.J. HOLMES CUDDLED CLOSE DURING WORK TRIP, ALLEGED ROMANCE BEGAN AFTER SPLIT FROM SPOUSES: SOURCE

While the lovebirds enjoyed their time off together, president of ABC News Kim Goodwin sent a letter out to staff members explaining the confusing situation.

"I want to take a moment to address the on-going matter involving GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News," the email stated. "Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being."

"It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism," the exec added.

