Jessie James Decker Admits Husband Eric Is Undergoing Vasectomy After Welcoming Baby No. 4: 'Getting It Handled'

"Did you get tubes removed during Cesarean so Eric doesn't get a vasectomy now," one fan asked via Instagram, to which she replied, "He's getting it handled in a couple weeks. Don't worry. I'll keep you posted."

The singer, 35, also shared how she's been adjusting since becoming a family-of-six. "Doing good. Almost 4 weeks post! I will say this last C-section kicked my butt. Was harder to recover and I forgot how much ya don't sleep!" she said. "The first week I felt so overwhelmed with love. And I would randomly tear up and say, 'I just love him much.' I just feel so grateful God blessed us again."