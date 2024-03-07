OK Magazine
Jessie James Decker Admits Husband Eric Is Undergoing Vasectomy After Welcoming Baby No. 4: 'Getting It Handled'

By:

Mar. 7 2024, Published 9:54 a.m. ET

Jessie James and Eric Decker recently welcomed baby No. 4 — son Denver — even though the two have been vocal about the football star getting clipped.

On Wednesday, March 6, the mom-of-four made it clear that they're done having kids for good.

The singer answered some questions via Instagram.

"Did you get tubes removed during Cesarean so Eric doesn't get a vasectomy now," one fan asked via Instagram, to which she replied, "He's getting it handled in a couple weeks. Don't worry. I'll keep you posted."

The singer, 35, also shared how she's been adjusting since becoming a family-of-six. "Doing good. Almost 4 weeks post! I will say this last C-section kicked my butt. Was harder to recover and I forgot how much ya don't sleep!" she said. "The first week I felt so overwhelmed with love. And I would randomly tear up and say, 'I just love him much.' I just feel so grateful God blessed us again."

Jessie also revealed how she came up with the moniker for her little one. "He came to me in a dream before I knew the gender," she stated. "I dreamt I was holding him. Saying his name and he was smiling. (He looks exactly how I dreamt him) I woke up and told the family. It's a boy and his name is Denver. A week later we found out for sure it was our sweet boy."

The star recently welcomed son Denver with husband Eric Decker.

One fan asked the "Wanted" songstress if she felt like she had "any feelings he was a boy vs. girl."

"We had a girl name picked out. Eric was convinced it was a girl. So were the kids. I wasn't convinced. I didn't have a boy name yet and I as losing sleep over it (I'm always prepared in that way). Eric kept telling me it's a girl. Don't stress. We don't need the boy name! I knew did. Then boom I had the dream and told them all. It's a boy, and his name is Denver."

Denver was born on February 18.

As OK! previously reported, the duo welcomed their tot on Sunday, February 18.

"Our beautiful boy is here 💙," the cookbook author captioned a photo of herself laying in the hospital bed holding the infant while her spouse gazed at their son.

Jessie James Decker said her husband is now getting a vasectomy.

The Kittenish founder and athlete, 36 — who share two sons Eric "Bubby" Jr. and Forrest and daughter Vivianne — didn't expect to welcome another child into their brood.

"As you know, I had been telling Eric it was probably time to get a vasectomy because I felt like we were done. But I just feel like God always has other plans," the country star quipped. "It was extremely shocking and surprising but [we're] happy, excited. I love being a mom. It was God's plan for me to have another ... so grateful."

