Jessie James Decker Admits Husband Eric Is Undergoing Vasectomy After Welcoming Baby No. 4: 'Getting It Handled'
Jessie James and Eric Decker recently welcomed baby No. 4 — son Denver — even though the two have been vocal about the football star getting clipped.
On Wednesday, March 6, the mom-of-four made it clear that they're done having kids for good.
"Did you get tubes removed during Cesarean so Eric doesn't get a vasectomy now," one fan asked via Instagram, to which she replied, "He's getting it handled in a couple weeks. Don't worry. I'll keep you posted."
The singer, 35, also shared how she's been adjusting since becoming a family-of-six. "Doing good. Almost 4 weeks post! I will say this last C-section kicked my butt. Was harder to recover and I forgot how much ya don't sleep!" she said. "The first week I felt so overwhelmed with love. And I would randomly tear up and say, 'I just love him much.' I just feel so grateful God blessed us again."
Jessie also revealed how she came up with the moniker for her little one. "He came to me in a dream before I knew the gender," she stated. "I dreamt I was holding him. Saying his name and he was smiling. (He looks exactly how I dreamt him) I woke up and told the family. It's a boy and his name is Denver. A week later we found out for sure it was our sweet boy."
One fan asked the "Wanted" songstress if she felt like she had "any feelings he was a boy vs. girl."
"We had a girl name picked out. Eric was convinced it was a girl. So were the kids. I wasn't convinced. I didn't have a boy name yet and I as losing sleep over it (I'm always prepared in that way). Eric kept telling me it's a girl. Don't stress. We don't need the boy name! I knew did. Then boom I had the dream and told them all. It's a boy, and his name is Denver."
As OK! previously reported, the duo welcomed their tot on Sunday, February 18.
"Our beautiful boy is here 💙," the cookbook author captioned a photo of herself laying in the hospital bed holding the infant while her spouse gazed at their son.
The Kittenish founder and athlete, 36 — who share two sons Eric "Bubby" Jr. and Forrest and daughter Vivianne — didn't expect to welcome another child into their brood.
"As you know, I had been telling Eric it was probably time to get a vasectomy because I felt like we were done. But I just feel like God always has other plans," the country star quipped. "It was extremely shocking and surprising but [we're] happy, excited. I love being a mom. It was God's plan for me to have another ... so grateful."