Jessie James Decker 'Doesn't Worry' About Her Kids' Eating Habits: 'They're All So Active'
Jessie James Decker is pretty chill when it comes to her kids' eating habits.
The country pop singer — who shares four children with her husband, Eric Decker — opens up about parenting during an exclusive chat with OK! while promoting her partnership with think! and the brand's new think! MINIS Protein Snack Bars.
Reflecting on how she went about raising her daughter, Vivianne Rose, 10, as well as sons Eric "Bubby" Thomas II, who turns 9 on September 3, Forrest Bradley, 6, and Denver Calloway, 6 months, Jessie admits: "I started feeding my kids real food as soon as they could chew."
"I always laugh because Vivi had gumbo at 8 months old. My kids have a really adventurous palette. They also love fruits and veggies, and they’re all so active so I don’t worry about it!" the Kittenish founder explains.
When it comes to her children, Jessie just "wants them to be healthy and happy!"
"We want them to believe they can achieve all of their dreams and we prioritize encouraging their goals and passions any way we can!" she says of the kids she welcomed with the Denver Broncos star, 37.
When it comes to her own diet, Jessie finds think! MINIS "the ultimate go-to snack for busy moms like me," which is why it was "honestly a no-brainer" when it came to partnering with the protein-focused snack brand.
"Since I’m always on the go, it’s really important for me to make sure I have something nutritious in my bag. Think! MINIS are the perfect sized snack — they have protein and yummy, sweet flavors like chocolate chip and Girl Scout Cookie-inspired options," she says. "They’re perfectly sized to easily slip into your purse or pocket — I even keep a stash in my car. My favorite flavor is Girl Scout Cookie-inspired Adventurefuls!"
While being a mom-of-four wasn't something she necessarily "always wanted," the "Lose Control" singer, 36, "did feel like someone was missing from our pack, so when we found out we were having a fourth it was a sweet surprise! Denver completes our family."
Plus, Jessie insists adjusting to being a family-of-six wasn't hard "at all."
"Since we know Denver is our last baby we’re soaking in every moment with him. The kids all love him so much and love helping out!" she gushes.
Although the "I Still Love You" hitmaker couldn't be more grateful for her precious brood, Jessie confesses, "it’s definitely harder these days to make time for just" her and Eric, however, they "do try to have a date night every now and then!"
"There’s so many great restaurants in Nashville — we love to go out and get dinner and a nice bottle of wine," she notes of her family's home base in Tennessee.
Jessie loves being transparent with her followers about the ups and downs of motherhood, telling fans not to be "too hard on yourself and don’t compare yourself to other moms!"
"Focus on your babies. Life and time is so short," she advises. "Your babies are little once so enjoy these moments and don’t fret over the small stuff."
When asked if she'd ever agree to a reality show about her family, the singer — who starred alongside her husband in their reality series Eric & Jessie: Game On — rejects the idea, admitting, "I don’t think so. Eric and I had so much fun doing our show years ago but now that we have a family we just want to focus on the kids!"