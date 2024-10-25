'They Lie About Everything': Eric Trump Called Out for Claiming Daddy Donald Had 35K People at His Rally When Arena Has Capacity of 13K
Eric Trump was ripped apart for claiming Donald Trump is drawing huge crowds to his rallies before the 2024 election.
"I was just with him in Georgia. I mean, we had 35,000 people, we filled up a stadium. The biggest crowd you could possibly imagine. I spoke at Butler, hundreds of thousands of people there — I couldn't see the end of the thing, but beyond that, the guy is in great spirits. He's going out there, he's having a great time. Frankly, he deserves it after the h--- they put him through over the last 10 years. He's really doing great. They are showing McDonald's on TV — what a great scene," he said while on Fox Business.
"McDonald's actually said it was the number one informercial that they ever had and they didn't have to pay a dollar for it. The guy is locked in. He's having a lot of fun, and I'm proud to have him by side," he continued, referring to how Donald recently appeared at the fast food joint while on the campaign trail.
But people were quick to point out how Eric embellished his facts, especially since there have been videos from Donald's rallies where people leave early or there are empty seats.
One person wrote, "They lie about everything. All day and night. Big or small. Meaningless or meaningful. Its f------ insane," while another said, "Yes. I think it's their platform mandate: lie, lie, and lie some more. The sky's the limit, nothing is too outlandish or crazy. Keep up the lies until people start believing them. Then we got 'em!"
A third person added: "They are generations of sociopaths."
- 'We Never Have Empty Seats!': Donald Trump Accuses 'Lamestream Media' of Misrepresenting His Crowd Sizes at Rallies
- Jimmy Kimmel Hilariously Trolls Donald Trump's Lack Of Attendance At Rally: 'More People Show Up To The Annual Sausage Show'
- Donald Trump's True Crowd Size at Michigan Rally Exposed in Embarrassing Video: Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
One person exposed Eric's lies, writing, "Eric Trump on Fox Business claims that Trump drew 35,000 people for his speech Wednesday in Georgia. The arena he spoke at has a capacity of 13,000 so, no."
In May, Donald, 78, lied about how many people turned up to his New Jersey rally.
"I think we’re leading in New Jersey. We had a rally, over 100,000 people," Donald said in an interview later on. "A lot of the mainstream media didn’t want to say how many people."
People then pointed out how the "event space can't even hold" an audience that large.