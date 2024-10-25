Eric Trump was ripped apart for claiming Donald Trump is drawing huge crowds to his rallies before the 2024 election.

"I was just with him in Georgia. I mean, we had 35,000 people, we filled up a stadium. The biggest crowd you could possibly imagine. I spoke at Butler, hundreds of thousands of people there — I couldn't see the end of the thing, but beyond that, the guy is in great spirits. He's going out there, he's having a great time. Frankly, he deserves it after the h--- they put him through over the last 10 years. He's really doing great. They are showing McDonald's on TV — what a great scene," he said while on Fox Business.

"McDonald's actually said it was the number one informercial that they ever had and they didn't have to pay a dollar for it. The guy is locked in. He's having a lot of fun, and I'm proud to have him by side," he continued, referring to how Donald recently appeared at the fast food joint while on the campaign trail.