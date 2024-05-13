'Phony Picture': Donald Trump Slammed for Allegedly Lying About 100K Crowd at New Jersey Rally
Caught fibbing again?
Donald Trump was called out for seemingly stretching the truth after claiming a crowd of 100,000 people joined him at a New Jersey campaign stop over the weekend.
"I think we’re leading in New Jersey. We had a rally, over 100,000 people," Trump said in a recent interview. "A lot of the mainstream media didn’t want to say how many people."
The clip made its rounds on social media and critics in the comments section further noted that "the event space can’t even hold" an audience that large.
"There sure wasn’t 100,000 people, phony picture," one user wrote, and another added, "The crowd number keeps getting bigger every time see a report. First 80K then 100K now 'over 100K.' Typical Trump."
"His schtick is so very tired and predictable," another person complained. A fourth noted, "All they do is lie and more lies."
Lawyer Aaron Parnos took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to set the record straight on Trump's first claim as well.
"Fact check: Donald Trump is not leading in New Jersey," he wrote on Monday, May 13.
According to FiveThirtyEight.com polls reports, a John Zogby Strategies poll from April revealed Joe Biden was polling at 41 percent and Trump was polling at 36 percent in The Garden State. A March poll conducted by Emerson College and reported on by The Hill had Trump at 39 percent and Biden at 46 percent.
One commenter on X pointed out, "Yeah Biden won NJ by 20% in 2020. The state is about as blue as it gets short of NY or CA."
According to RealClearPolling.com's coverage of the 2020 election, Biden received 59.2 percent of the votes in the state, while Trump got only 39.2 percent. In 2016, Hillary Clinton received 54.8 percent of the votes and Trump earned 42 percent.
This isn't the first time Trump has bragged about the size of his crowds at his campaign events. As OK! previously reported, he claimed that "thousands of people get sent away" from the venues and "we never have empty seats" in a rant shared to Truth Social in November 2023.
He also claimed his 2017 inauguration had more people present than President Barack Obama's inauguration in 2009 — a claim that has since been debunked by photographs and other reports.