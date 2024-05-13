OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

'Phony Picture': Donald Trump Slammed for Allegedly Lying About 100K Crowd at New Jersey Rally

donald trump nj rally pp
Source: mega
By:

May 13 2024, Published 3:31 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Caught fibbing again?

Donald Trump was called out for seemingly stretching the truth after claiming a crowd of 100,000 people joined him at a New Jersey campaign stop over the weekend.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump nj rally kleavittnh x
Source: @leavitnh/x

Donald Trump had a campaign rally in New Jersey over the weekend.

"I think we’re leading in New Jersey. We had a rally, over 100,000 people," Trump said in a recent interview. "A lot of the mainstream media didn’t want to say how many people."

The clip made its rounds on social media and critics in the comments section further noted that "the event space can’t even hold" an audience that large.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump nj rally kleavittnh x
Source: @leavitnh/x

Donald Trump claimed there were over 100,000 people at the event.

Article continues below advertisement

"There sure wasn’t 100,000 people, phony picture," one user wrote, and another added, "The crowd number keeps getting bigger every time see a report. First 80K then 100K now 'over 100K.' Typical Trump."

"His schtick is so very tired and predictable," another person complained. A fourth noted, "All they do is lie and more lies."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump nj rally swisswatchguy xjpg
Source: @swisswatchguy/x

Critics on social media argued the venue did not have enough room for 100,000 people.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement

Lawyer Aaron Parnos took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to set the record straight on Trump's first claim as well.

"Fact check: Donald Trump is not leading in New Jersey," he wrote on Monday, May 13.

According to FiveThirtyEight.com polls reports, a John Zogby Strategies poll from April revealed Joe Biden was polling at 41 percent and Trump was polling at 36 percent in The Garden State. A March poll conducted by Emerson College and reported on by The Hill had Trump at 39 percent and Biden at 46 percent.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump silence of the lambs
Source: mega

Donald Trump also claimed he was beating Joe Biden in polls in New Jersey.

Article continues below advertisement

One commenter on X pointed out, "Yeah Biden won NJ by 20% in 2020. The state is about as blue as it gets short of NY or CA."

According to RealClearPolling.com's coverage of the 2020 election, Biden received 59.2 percent of the votes in the state, while Trump got only 39.2 percent. In 2016, Hillary Clinton received 54.8 percent of the votes and Trump earned 42 percent.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

This isn't the first time Trump has bragged about the size of his crowds at his campaign events. As OK! previously reported, he claimed that "thousands of people get sent away" from the venues and "we never have empty seats" in a rant shared to Truth Social in November 2023.

He also claimed his 2017 inauguration had more people present than President Barack Obama's inauguration in 2009 — a claim that has since been debunked by photographs and other reports.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.