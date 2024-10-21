Was it all a lie?

Donald Trump was seen working at McDonald's on Sunday, October 20, which drew a crowd to the Feasterville-Trevose fast food restaurant in Pennsylvania.

The ex-president, who sported an apron as he helped pass out food to customers, told reporters: “I’ll tell you what. It’s a great franchise. It’s a great company … look at the crowd over there. Look at how happy everyone is. They’re happy because they want hope."