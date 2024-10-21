Donald Trump's PR Stunt Exposed! Ex-President Accused of Faking McDonald's Photo Opp
Was it all a lie?
Donald Trump was seen working at McDonald's on Sunday, October 20, which drew a crowd to the Feasterville-Trevose fast food restaurant in Pennsylvania.
The ex-president, who sported an apron as he helped pass out food to customers, told reporters: “I’ll tell you what. It’s a great franchise. It’s a great company … look at the crowd over there. Look at how happy everyone is. They’re happy because they want hope."
“I’ve now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala," he continued, referring to VP Kamala Harris who said she worked at the fast food chain for a summer in college.
Trump worked the counter and spoke with customers who drove up.
“We got the salt on it. Never touches the human hand. Nice and full,” Trump said while filling a container of fries.
However, people soon took to Reddit to show a signed letter placed on the storefront by Derek Giacomantonio, the unit's manager, which said: "We plan to be closed on Sunday, October 20 until 4 p.m., to accommodate a visit at the request of former President Trump and his campaign."
"I apologize for the inconvenience of closing our restaurant and sincerely look forward to serving you very soon," the note concluded.
Trump critic Ron Filipkowski also posted the letter on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, "So the place wasn’t even open. It was all staged and fake. He didn’t work for real at a McDonalds. It was a staged fraud just like every other event."
Of course, people weren't too surprised to learn about the potential sham. One person wrote, "Everything about Donald Trump is fake," while another said, "My thoughts are with those who rolled up to McDonald’s for their fry fix and found it was closed for a campaign stunt."
A third person added, "Oh? And here I thought McDonald's was being nice by hiring a convicted felon who is out on bail. My bad."
Meanwhile, some people claimed the restaurant needed to stay closed after Trump has been shot at twice in the last few months.
As OK! previously reported, Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to kill Trump at a Pennsylvania rally on July 13, but he missed, resulting in him dying, in addition to one other.
Trump later spoke about the incident “It’s had no impact,” he told the Daily Mail of how he's been coping. “It’s just amazing.”
“I have not had any, I must tell you,” he said of therapy. “I don’t think about it a lot. It healed up.”