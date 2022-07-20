Eric Trump Dubs Late Mom Ivana 'One of A Kind' Ahead Of Manhattan Funeral
Eric Trump is mourning his late mom almost one week after she tragically died.
Ahead of Ivana Trump's funeral expected to be held Wednesday, July 20, at New York City's St. Vincent Ferrer Church, the famous offspring praised his mom on Instagram, sharing several throwback photoshoot snaps of the businesswoman with the caption: "One of a Kind!"
Eric's comment section was flooded with those paying their respects, with many praising Donald Trump's former wife, dubbing her "An iconic treasure" and a "Beautiful Mom."
Eric and his siblings, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., are expected to speak at their mom's service, ABC reported. The former United States president and his third-wife, Melania Trump, will also be in attendance on Wednesday, although OK! learned the half-sister of Ivana's children, Tiffany Trump, was not invited to the socialite's funeral.
Tiffany is the daughter of Donald and his mistress-turned-second-wife, Marla Maples, who also didn't cop an invite.
Ivana died Thursday, July 14, in her Upper East Side home after suffering injuries sustained from a fall. She was 73. Authorities found her lifeless at the apartment around 12:30 p.m., pronouncing her dead at the scene.
The autopsy, which was completed on Friday, July 15, said she suffered "blunt impact injuries to her torso" after taking a tumble.
After the shocking news made headlines, Ivana's family released a statement with Donald noting the fashion designer was "a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life," adding: "Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric."
And while her family is gathering in the Big Apple to say goodbye to their mother, an insider exclusively pointed out to OK!: “It is also a major public relations opportunity for the family. This will all be about Donald. He’s going with Melania and the three kids."
Lamented the source of the highly-anticipated ceremony, Ivana "wouldn't have wanted it any other way."