Marla Maples & Tiffany Trump Not Invited To Ivana Trump's Funeral, Source Reveals: 'A Major Public Relations Opportunity For The Family'

The family feud is heating up after Ivana Trump's death, as Donald Trump's ex-wife Marla Maples and her daughter, Tiffany Trump, are not invited to Ivana's funeral — years after Ivana found out that Donald was having an affair with Maples.

“This will all be about Donald. He’s going with Melania and the three kids," a source exclusively tells OK!, adding that they aren't sure if Barron will be present. “It is also a major public relations opportunity for the family.”