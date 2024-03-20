Eric Trump Trolled for Saying His Father 'Built the Skyline of New York City': 'What Fantasy World Do These People Live In?'
Former President Donald Trump's second eldest son, Eric Trump, was mocked online for recently defending his father by claiming he "built the skyline of New York City."
Eric has frequently made outlandish claims about his father over the years, from claiming he had his kids do construction work to earn a bike to ballooning the number of supporters his father had when he turned himself in in Georgia.
Now, after his father has failed to secure a bond for the $350 million ruling against him, he recently appeared on Fox News claiming that his father is responsible for building the skyline of NYC.
"This is the thanks he gets?" he asked.
Trump's base of operations in New York, Trump Tower on 5th Avenue, is his tallest building in the state and doesn't even crack the top 100 tallest buildings in NYC. It is far shorter than other prominent buildings such as the One World Trade Center, Central Park Tower and the Empire State Building.
The Fox News clip has spread like wildfire on social media, with thousands of posts and comments mocking the former first son for his exaggerated statement.
One user shared the clip of Eric and captioned the post, "In no world did your father even build 1/100th of the NY skyline. What fantasy world do these people live in?"
Another user commented, "Donald Trump didn't build s---. His unpaid contractors did. The orange clown has gone out of his way to demonstrate all of the worst stereotypes about New York, and it honestly makes me sick."
A third user joked, "He hasn't done anything for the New York City skyline, but he will inadvertently do A LOT for the state once he's forced to turn over half a billion dollars in fines."
As OK! previously reported, Eric claimed the $354 million judgment against his father is "rigged." The former first son attacked New York District Attorney Letitia James, who he claimed she got elected by promising to go after his father.
“She campaigned on that, she fundraised on that. We didn’t have a chance,” he told guest host Jeanine Pirro. “We just didn’t have a chance in New York because it’s a rigged system. And you could not have a better real estate company than ours. You could not have a more professional real estate company than ours.”