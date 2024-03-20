Eric Trump Trolled for Saying His Father 'Built the Skyline of New York City': 'What Fantasy World Do These People Live In?'

Eric has frequently made outlandish claims about his father over the years, from claiming he had his kids do construction work to earn a bike to ballooning the number of supporters his father had when he turned himself in in Georgia.

Now, after his father has failed to secure a bond for the $350 million ruling against him, he recently appeared on Fox News claiming that his father is responsible for building the skyline of NYC.

"This is the thanks he gets?" he asked.