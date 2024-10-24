Erik Menendez Plans to Move Into Wife Tammi's Las Vegas Home If He and Brother Lyle Are Released From Prison

Erik Menendez and his wife, Tammi, might finally live happily ever after if the convicted murderer is released from behind bars.

The 53-year-old — who was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1996 after he and his brother Lyle were found guilty of killing their parents, Jose and Kitty, in 1989 — has been figuring out a game plan on the hopeful chance he is granted freedom nearly 35 years after he was first locked away.