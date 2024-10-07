Erik Menendez's Wife Tammi, 62, Spotted on Rare Public Outing Near Las Vegas Home: Photos

Her blonde hair hung over her shoulder in a loose ponytail that was tied with a pink scrunchie and she accessorized her casual look with dark-lensed sunglasses.

Tammi lives roughly 300 miles away from the RJ Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego where her husband is serving life without the possibility of parole for the 1989 killings of his parents. Erik and his brother Lyle were both convicted of the murders in 1996.

Erik and Tammi began exchanging letters while he was behind bars and the pair tied the knot three years later.