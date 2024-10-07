Erik Menendez's Wife Tammi, 62, Spotted on Rare Public Outing Near Las Vegas Home: Photos
Erik Menendez's wife, Tammi, was seen getting into her red Tesla near her home in Las Vegas, Nevada, last week.
The 62-year-old, who has been married to Erik, 53, since 1999, sported a brown, zip-up top with a pawprint on the left shoulder and a pair of black pants on the outing.
Her blonde hair hung over her shoulder in a loose ponytail that was tied with a pink scrunchie and she accessorized her casual look with dark-lensed sunglasses.
Tammi lives roughly 300 miles away from the RJ Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego where her husband is serving life without the possibility of parole for the 1989 killings of his parents. Erik and his brother Lyle were both convicted of the murders in 1996.
Erik and Tammi began exchanging letters while he was behind bars and the pair tied the knot three years later.
As OK! previously reported, Erik and Lyle, 56, have claimed for decades that they shot their parents in self-defense after years of suffering physical, emotional and sexual abuse.
"This was never a case about actual innocence," Lyle said in a four-part docuseries titled Menendez Brothers: Victims or Villains. "It's always been a case about why this tragedy occurred and how Erik and I can ever reach a place emotionally where such a tragedy could've happened."
"I know as an adult that sexual violence in a household creates a space in which otherwise nonviolent people can do the unthinkable," he continued. "And I think looking back 34 years now, and the trials, Erik and I and our family thought we were going into a manslaughter case with a district attorney that understood the traumatic impact of sexual violence creates in a person."
Reality star Kim Kardashian also recently published an essay defending the brothers' crimes, repeating the claims that they endured horrific abuse and had a "real fear for their lives."
"Erik and Lyle’s case became entertainment for the nation, their suffering and stories of abuse ridiculed in skits on Saturday Night Live ... The media turned the brothers into monsters and sensationalized eye candy — two arrogant, rich kids from Beverly Hills who killed their parents out of greed. There was no room for empathy, let alone sympathy," she wrote. "We owe it to those little boys who lost their childhoods, who never had a chance to be heard, helped, or saved."