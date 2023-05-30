Erika Jayne Spotted on a Date With Controversial Lawyer Jim Wilkes as Messy Tom Girardi Divorce Continues
Erika Jayne may have a new man in her life!
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was spotted on an apparent date with 72-year-old lawyer Jim Wilkes in Las Vegas over the weekend as she and estranged husband Tom Girardi continue to sort out their messy divorce.
In the photo, Jayne, 51, rocked a pair of shiny red pants with an oversized graphic T-shirt as she strolled beside the attorney — who wore dark jeans, a T-shirt and a dark jacket — while they enjoyed their day together at Caesar's Palace.
Just like the Bravo star — who has been entangled in a multitude of lawsuits due to her disgraced spouse reportedly running his defunct law firm as a Ponzi scheme — Wilkes has also found himself in a bit of controversy.
According to reports, the seasoned legal mind was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony and misdemeanor battery in April. Per the documents, Wilkes claimed an anonymous woman hit him in the head. The female alleged he fired two rounds at her and put the gun to her head and her torso while threatening to kill her.
While Jayne may be back out on the prowl, the pop star has still yet to finalize her messy divorce from Girardi — whom she split from in 2020. However, due to their endless legal woes, she may not be looking to be legally single anytime soon.
"It's ironic, but if I was divorced from Tom, I'd have to pay him alimony," Jayne explained during an episode of RHOBH. "I'll stay married, thanks!"
In the same conversation, the blonde beauty explained how the 83-year-old has been faring since being diagnosed with late onset Alzheimer's following their breakup. "He heard I had Covid so he wanted to make sure I was OK," she told Lisa Rinna. "When Tom calls, sometimes he's super present and sometimes he thinks I'm someone else."
