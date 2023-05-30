Erika Jayne Spotted on a Date With Controversial Lawyer Jim Wilkes as Messy Tom Girardi Divorce Continues

In the photo, Jayne, 51, rocked a pair of shiny red pants with an oversized graphic T-shirt as she strolled beside the attorney — who wore dark jeans, a T-shirt and a dark jacket — while they enjoyed their day together at Caesar's Palace.

Just like the Bravo star — who has been entangled in a multitude of lawsuits due to her disgraced spouse reportedly running his defunct law firm as a Ponzi scheme — Wilkes has also found himself in a bit of controversy.