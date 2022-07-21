Quite The Cost! Erika Jayne Reveals The Wild Reason Why She Has Not Moved Forward In Divorce From Tom Girardi
Erika Jayne is still a married lady for a very good reason. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star gave a full explanation of why she has not moved forward in her divorce from Tom Girardi despite their mounting legal woes and the former attorney's memory allegedly slipping away.
"It's ironic, but if I was divorced from Tom, I'd have to pay him alimony," Jayne explained during the Wednesday, July 20, episode of the hit Bravo series adding, "I'll stay married, thanks!"
While chatting over FaceTime to costar and bestie Lisa Rinna, the former Soap actress asked the Pretty Mess author about the current state of her relationship with her husband.
"He heard I had Covid so he wanted to make sure I was okay," Jayne told Rinna. "When Tom calls, sometimes he's super present and sometimes he thinks I'm someone else."
Girardi has been staying in a senior living facility since August of last year as the lawsuits pile up against him. Jayne has consistently claimed that the disbarred lawyer has been having memory issues for years.
"Nothing about these conversations are good, other than I know he's in a safe place, but I also know what that place means. Memory Care Facility, I've been down this road with my grandmother. It doesn't get better," she candidly pointed out. "It only gets worse from here."
"They [Girardi's team] just dropped their divorce lawyer, probably because they can't pay him, I'm imagining, he's probably expensive," Jayne dished to her pal.
"Also, too, I can't get a divorce right now. I'm legally separated, so my life has moved on and I'm separated, but I can't get a divorce right now, there's so much legal s**t going on. It's a weird time and I'm really ready for it to be over," she continued.
As OK! previously reported, Jayne and Girardi announced their divorce in November 2020 after tying the knot in 1999. Shortly thereafter, the former high powered attorney was accused of misappropriating client settlement funds from orphans, widows and burn victims who claim he used their money to fund his and the Bravo star's lavish lifestyle.
Jayne and Girardi have been named in multiple multi-million dollar lawsuits.