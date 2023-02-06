Tom Girardi Seen For The First Time Since Being Indicted For Allegedly Stealing $18 Million From Clients
Tom Girardi made a rare public outing after officially being indicted last week.
The 83-year-old was photographed leaving his assisted living facility in California on Friday, February 3, only two days after he was indicted by federal grand juries in both Los Angeles and Chicago on charges he allegedly embezzled millions of dollars from former clients.
The disgraced attorney sat in the back of a car wearing a blue and white button-up shirt as he flashed a subtle smile while making his way out of the residence.
The same day, his estranged wife, Erika Jayne, began filming for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as she hosted friends at her home in Los Angeles. The former Chicago star, who separated from Girardi in 2020 after more than 20 years together, broke her silence about her ex's criminal charges as she ran errands last week.
“You know, I have something to say, but not right now. You’ll hear from me soon," Jayne told an awaiting photographer as she walked to her car.
On Wednesday, February 1, the ex lawyer and his former staffers Christopher Kamon and David Lira were hit with a 12-count indictment for allegedly embezzling more than $18 million in client money, which could result in a punishment of 20 years behind bars.
- Erika Jayne Speaks Out After Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Is Indicted For Embezzling $18 Million From Past Clients
- Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Indicted On Fraud Charges For Allegedly Embezzling Millions Of His Clients' Money
- Erika Jayne Hit With $100K Lawsuit Over Alleged 'Fraudulent Transfers' By Tom Girardi's Former Firm As Legal Woes Mount
"The substantial misappropriation alleged in this indictment compounded the grief and anguish of the clients who lost loved ones in the Lion Air crash," U.S. Attorney John R. Lausch Jr. said in a statement after the charges were rolled out. "Attorneys who violate the trust of their clients and breach a fiduciary duty that is paramount to the practice of law must be held accountable."
Girardi is currently under a conservatorship and resides in the elderly care home in order to be treated for memory loss. During the October 2021 RHOBH reunion, Jayne opened up about his current health declining.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"His life is over. He’s in his 80s, he’s in a memory care facility, his career is over and done. I cannot allow all of this to destroy me and take me to a place that I cannot recover," she told Andy Cohen. "I have to survive this. So that’s why I’m feisty."
Daily Mail obtained the photos of Girardi.