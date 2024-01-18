Erika Jayne Unapologetic About Bringing Up Denise Richards' Daughter Sami Sheen's OnlyFans Gig on 'RHOBH'
She's not sorry!
On the Wednesday, January 17, episode of Watch What Happens Live, Erika Jayne was confronted over her decision to mention costar Denise Richards' daughter Sami Sheen's OnlyFans gig.
"Do you think it's hypocritical bringing up Denise's daughter when you were upset with Eileen [Davidson] in the past for bringing up your son?" one Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fan asked.
"I see this a lot, by the way, on social media," the blonde beauty — whose son is a police officer — confessed before giving a response.
"I wouldn’t have brought up Denise’s daughter had she not pushed so hard. That's really the truth, and that’s the answer," the singer, 52, insisted. "I did not want to do this. I did not want to go there, and I really meant that. But if you want it, you can get it."
When host Andy Cohen, 55, asked Jayne is she sees "the double standard" in her words, she bluntly replied, "Not really."
"But I will say this, you know, I have much better control emotionally over my son’s profession now than I did then. I think if you were to say it to me today, I’d be like, 'Yeah,'" she said.
The reality star contributed her change to the years that have passed, explaining, "He was basically a rookie at that time and now he's like a sergeant. We've been through so much since then."
Richards, 52, and Jayne have been at odds for quite some time, and it was during one of their spats in a December 2023 episode that the former asked Charlie Sheen's ex-wife, "I just want to know, who’s more profitable? You or Sami?"
"That is a f------ low blow to bring up my daughter’s OnlyFans," the mom-of-three spat back at Jayne for mentioning her 19-year-old.
During one scene, the ladies tried to hash out their issues, with the Wild Things star telling Jayne, "You treated me a certain way after I met you."
"I mean, I could say this about me and you, you and I, the first time I met you, you were so sweet and so lovely. … I’m asking what did I do to you?" she added.
The Chicago actress stated she doesn't "feel anything personal toward" her and was "not clear" on what Richards was referring to.
As OK! reported, the "Pretty Mess" author was less thrilled when it was announced that Richards would be returning to the Bravo series after a hiatus.
When asked on a scale of 1 to 10 how excited she was to film with the former model again, she quipped, "Negative five."