Erika Jayne Throws Shade at Denise Richards' Highly Anticipated 'RHOBH' Return
Erika Jayne is clearly not Denise Richards' biggest fan.
During the Pretty Mess author's Tuesday, August 1, appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen asked Jayne on a scale of one to ten how excited she was for the Wild Things actress to make her grand return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — and the pop star did not hold back.
"Negative five," Jayne boldly stated of her former cast member — who will come back in a guest capacity next season — before laughing and trying to cover things up by saying she was "kidding."
Bravo fans went wild on social media with the shady comment, with one user writing below an Instagram video of the moment, "She's so jealous of Denise 🤣🤣."
"Oh Erika does Denise's return have you bothered?😂😂😂," a second person chimed in, while a third noted, "I hope Denise eats her up. Denise better have a backbone this time around."
As OK! previously reported, Richards confirmed in a recent interview that she would be back on the reality series after departing as a full-time cast member in 2020. "I have filmed some episodes," the soap opera actress revealed.
"It's been fun. And you know, I'm a big fan of the show, so it was fun to go back and film a lot of stuff with them," Richards explained, mentioning she happened to be at one of the cast's events due to her close friendship with Garcelle Beauvais.
"This all just happened recently on the spur of the moment," the 52-year-old said. "I was at her screening as a friend — like a real friend — I didn't tell anyone I was gonna be there. Production didn't know. I just showed up, like, for real life, as a real friend in real life. The next day, I was asked to go to some events — and so it's been actually fun."
"When I left after my second season, I just felt as though some of the women were very toxic and they played so dirty,” she said of her initial exit. “I understand there has to be drama, but I also think it’s fun to see women having fun, especially this age group.”