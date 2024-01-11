'She's Fabulous': Erika Jayne Reveals Whether Sofía Vergara Should Join 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'
What would Sofía Vergara’s tagline be?
At a Los Angeles screening of the Modern Family star’s new Netflix crime miniseries, Griselda, a reporter spoke with attendee Erika Jayne about the possibility of Vergara joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
"She wouldn't need me to get her on any show; she's fabulous, and yes, she'd be an awesome diamond holder," the blonde beauty noted of theoretically recommending the Colombian-American actress.
The reality TV star seemed to be convinced Vergara would integrate well with the ladies' extravagant lifestyles.
When asked who she thought Vergara might hit it off with, Jayne said, "I don't know because I've never met her, but she's a strong Cancer girl. I'm saying she'd probably get along with Kyle [Richards], Dorit [Kemsley], and myself and maybe not the others so well."
Jayne also reflected on this season of RHOBH, which has overall been a positive one for her.
"It's nice to catch my breath and actually have a moment where it's fun and where it's not just panic all the time," she shared.
Jayne’s commentary on Vergara came after the 51-year-old split from ex Joe Manganiello in July 2023.
Since the couple called it quits, they both have gotten back out there, as Vergara was repeatedly spotted with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman and Manganiello made his red carpet debut with new girlfriend Caitlin O’Connor late last year.
According to one insider, Vergara had been on the hunt to find a new beau.
"Sofía is man crazy right now," a source spilled.
"She’s naturally a flirt but it’s turned way up — she’s just in that zone," they added.
The insider also revealed she has been “having fun” with Saliman, however, she still wants to keep her options open.
"She's dating him, but it’s by no means serious," the source stated.
"She's casting her net all over the place. If she's at a bar or restaurant and someone cute catches her eye, she's not thinking twice about flirting with them or even handing out her number," they said.
Vergara’s exciting outlook has even caused those around her to hold their husbands extra tight.
"People are watching their men around Sofía, and for good reason: She’s one of the sexiest women on the planet, and men go gaga for her," the insider continued. "Of course women are nervous. They can’t help but see her as a threat."
