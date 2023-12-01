Erika Jayne Shades Denise Richards' Strange Behavior During 'RHOBH' Confrontation
Denise Richards and Erika Jayne are facing off in the upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
In a sneak peek of the Wednesday, December 6, installment, the Drop Dead Gorgeous actress, 52, confronted the Pretty Mess author, 52, at Kyle Richards' cannabis-filled dinner party about the "different dynamic" that developed between them after they first met.
"You treated me a certain way after I met you," Richards told Jayne from across the table. "I mean, I could say this about me and you, you and I, the first time I met you, you were so sweet and so lovely. … I’m asking what did I do to you?"
The perplexed Chicago actress told the Wild Things star she didn’t "feel anything personal toward" her and was "not clear" on what Richards was referring to.
"We’re grown a-- adults. You know what I’m talking about," the soap opera star told Jayne.
The pop star shaded her former costar in a confessional regarding the strange moment at the gathering, noting, "I'm high, but I don't know what she is."
Garcelle Beauvais also seemed to pick up on Richards' odd behavior. "Denise is slurring her words a bit. Maybe she had a drink before she came because she was nervous," the Black Girl Missing star said in a confessional.
Dorit Kemsley chimed in with her take on the mother-of-three's strange outburst as well, joking, "I don't know what Denise was partaking in, but I want some right now."
The internet also picked up on Richards' wild return to the Bravo hit. "It's safe to assume that Denise Richards got her pre-party on," one person wrote on Twitter.
"Y'all can't tell me Denise Richards isn't high on... something," another social media user alleged.
Despite the speculation, the Blue Mountain State alum made it clear upon her arrival at the party that she was not partaking in eating the THC-infused food.
"I don’t wanna eat that stuff. I’ve smoked weed twice in my life, and I’m good. I’m not gonna say who I did that with," the blonde beauty said when offered the substance.
While the reason for Richards' behavior remains to be seen, Jayne's feelings toward the Hollywood star have been icy. As OK! previously reported, when the vocalist was asked how excited she was on a scale from one to ten for Richards to make a cameo on the show after leaving at the end of Season 10, Jayne laughed and responded, "Negative five."
She then tried to cover up her feelings by insisting she was just "kidding."