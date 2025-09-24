or
'Rattled' Erika Kirk Prayed Over Husband Charlie Night Before His Assassination After Jezebel Put Wild 'Etsy Curse' on Right-Wing Political Activist

Erika Kirk was 'rattled' by an 'Etsy curse' put on her husband, Charlie, two days before his murder.

Megyn Kelly claimed Erika Kirk was deeply disturbed by a Jezebel article wishing a curse on her late husband, Charlie Kirk.

The right-wing political activist's widow allegedly contacted a priest after the feminist news website ran a satirical story titled "We Paid Some Etsy Witches to Curse Charlie Kirk" just two days before he was tragically murdered while speaking at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, September 10.

Megyn revealed the Kirks' alleged reaction to the shocking article during the latest episode of her self-titled podcast on Tuesday, September 23, as she slammed Jezebel for releasing such a story despite it being taken down after Charlie was shot dead in the neck at age 31.

Charlie and Erika Kirk Hired a Priest After Etsy Curse

"Erika and Charlie Kirk heard about these curses, and that news genuinely rattled Erika in particular," Megyn claimed. "She knew Christian teaching on this subject, she loved Charlie absolutely, and she was scared when she heard of the curses Jezebel had called up."

The conservative commentator said Charlie and Erika contacted a priest "to come over and pray with them over Charlie the night before he was murdered."

Megyn Kelly Slams Jezebel Over Charlie Kirk Curse Story

Megyn was outraged by the article's purpose, as she insisted: "You’re playing with fire messing with this stuff."

"Why torture a family like this? A Christian, believing family? Why do this vile thing to a young couple?" she questioned.

The Jezebel article was initially written under the name Claire Guinan, though the byline was later removed amid backlash.

Jezebel 'Paid' Etsy Witches to Curse Charlie Kirk 2 Days Before His Murder

Almost immediately after Charlie's assassination, the website issued an editor's note above the story, which read: "The piece was intended as satire and made it absolutely clear that we wished no physical harm. We stand by every word. But in light of Wednesday’s events, and on the recommendation of our lawyers, we have removed the text."

Jezebel condemned Charlie's murder while calling it a "tragic event" that highlighted gun problems across the country and only caused further political divide.

"We want to make clear that we prioritize an end to violence over anyone wanting to read about Etsy witches," the outlet declared.

The initial article noted there was no intent to physically hurt Charlie when satirically wishing for him to be cursed.

"I want to make it clear, I’m not calling on dark forces to cause him harm. I just want him to wake up every morning with an inexplicable zit," the author wrote.

Charlie's wife, Erika, hasn't directly responded to the Etsy witch story, though she said during her husband's memorial service on Sunday, September 21, that she "forgives" her late spouse's killer.

"That young man — I forgive him," she expressed in reference to Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspect arrested in connection to Charlie's assassination. "The answer to hate is not hate. The answer, we know from the Gospel, is love. It’s always love."

