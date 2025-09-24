'Rattled' Erika Kirk Prayed Over Husband Charlie Night Before His Assassination After Jezebel Put Wild 'Etsy Curse' on Right-Wing Political Activist

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly claimed Erika Kirk was deeply disturbed by a Jezebel article wishing a curse on her late husband, Charlie Kirk. The right-wing political activist's widow allegedly contacted a priest after the feminist news website ran a satirical story titled "We Paid Some Etsy Witches to Curse Charlie Kirk" just two days before he was tragically murdered while speaking at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, September 10. Megyn revealed the Kirks' alleged reaction to the shocking article during the latest episode of her self-titled podcast on Tuesday, September 23, as she slammed Jezebel for releasing such a story despite it being taken down after Charlie was shot dead in the neck at age 31.

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie and Erika Kirk Hired a Priest After Etsy Curse

Source: @TURNINGPOINTUSA/YOUTUBE Erika Kirk allegedly prayed over her husband, Charlie, as a result of the curse.

"Erika and Charlie Kirk heard about these curses, and that news genuinely rattled Erika in particular," Megyn claimed. "She knew Christian teaching on this subject, she loved Charlie absolutely, and she was scared when she heard of the curses Jezebel had called up." The conservative commentator said Charlie and Erika contacted a priest "to come over and pray with them over Charlie the night before he was murdered."

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly Slams Jezebel Over Charlie Kirk Curse Story

Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube Megyn Kelly ridiculed Jezebel for their 'Etsy curse' story about Charlie Kirk.

Megyn was outraged by the article's purpose, as she insisted: "You’re playing with fire messing with this stuff." "Why torture a family like this? A Christian, believing family? Why do this vile thing to a young couple?" she questioned. The Jezebel article was initially written under the name Claire Guinan, though the byline was later removed amid backlash.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jezebel 'Paid' Etsy Witches to Curse Charlie Kirk 2 Days Before His Murder

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Charlie Kirk was assassinated on Wednesday, September 10.

Almost immediately after Charlie's assassination, the website issued an editor's note above the story, which read: "The piece was intended as satire and made it absolutely clear that we wished no physical harm. We stand by every word. But in light of Wednesday’s events, and on the recommendation of our lawyers, we have removed the text." Jezebel condemned Charlie's murder while calling it a "tragic event" that highlighted gun problems across the country and only caused further political divide. "We want to make clear that we prioritize an end to violence over anyone wanting to read about Etsy witches," the outlet declared.

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Erika Kirk recently declared she 'forgives' her husband Charlie's killer.