or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Erika Kirk
OK LogoPolitics

Erika Kirk Gushes Over How 'Proud' She Is to Have Donald Trump as President: 'He's a Good Man'

composite photo of erika kirk and donald trump
Source: Fox News; mega

Erika Kirk gave her opinion of President Donald Trump during an appearance on 'The Five' on Tuesday, December 9.

Dec. 10 2025, Published 11:03 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk is still a big fan of Donald Trump.

The conservative activist, 37, praised the president, calling him a "good man," during a Fox News appearance on Tuesday, December 9.

Joining The Five roundtable to discuss Trump ahead of the midterms, she declared: "I'm very proud to have Donald Trump as our president."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @foxnews/instagram

Erika Kirk joined 'The Five' on Fox News to discuss President Donald Trump’s economy tour.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

What Erika Kirk Said About President Donald Trump

image of Erika Kirk insisted she is 'very proud' to have Donald Trump as president.
Source: Fox News

Erika Kirk insisted she is 'very proud' to have Donald Trump as president.

"I have to tell you something," said the widow of slain right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. "When Donald Trump secured peace in the Middle East...the next day he flew back to D.C. to deliver my husband's Medal of Freedom to me. He didn't have to do that."

Erika also shared that the 47th POTUS, 79, has called her up "multiple" times and "still does."

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk Said Turning Point USA Will Support J.D. Vance for 2028 Presidential Bid

image of Erika Kirk is also a big fan of Vice President J.D. Vance.
Source: Fox News

Erika Kirk is also a big fan of Vice President J.D. Vance.

Erika's remarks come just weeks after she revealed that her late husband's conservative nonprofit organization, Turning Point USA, will support Vice President J.D. Vance in a potential run in the 2028 presidential election.

Speaking to Megyn Kelly during her live show in Glendale, Ariz., on Saturday, November 22, she explained, "One of the last few conversations we [she and Charlie] had was how intentional he was about supporting J.D. for '28."

"That was the thing that my husband was very direct about," she added.

MORE ON:
Erika Kirk

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Erika Kirk expressed her support for Donald Trump.
Source: Fox News

Erika Kirk expressed her support for Donald Trump.

Erika has been facing public scrutiny for appearing a little too chummy with J.D., 41, after giving the married vice president an intimate hug at an October 29 Turning Point USA event.

Erika — who took over as CEO of Turning Point USA following her husband's assassination on September 10 — wrapped her hand around his head as she embraced him.

The moment went viral on social media, with many calling her out for being inappropriate.

Erika Kirk Defends Her Viral J.D. Vance Hug

image of Erika Kirk and J.D. Vance's intimate hug at a Turning Point USA event on October 29 made headlines.
Source: WREG News Channel 3/YouTube

Erika Kirk and J.D. Vance's intimate hug at a Turning Point USA event on October 29 made headlines.

She also shared her affection for the politician as she introduced him on stage.

"No one will ever replace my husband," she told the crowd. "But I do see some similarities of my husband in J.D. — in Vice President J.D. Vance. I do. And that's why I am so blessed to be able to introduce him tonight."

Responding to the backlash during her interview with Megyn, she said, "My love language is touch, if you will..."

"So I will give you a play-by-play: They just played the emotional video. I'm walking over, [J.D.] is walking over. I'm starting to cry. He says, 'I'm so proud of you.' And I say, 'God bless you,' and I touch the back of his head," she explained. "Anyone whom I have hugged, that I have touched the back of your head when I hug you, I always say, 'God bless you.'"

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.