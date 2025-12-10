Erika Kirk Gushes Over How 'Proud' She Is to Have Donald Trump as President: 'He's a Good Man'
Dec. 10 2025, Published 11:03 a.m. ET
Erika Kirk is still a big fan of Donald Trump.
The conservative activist, 37, praised the president, calling him a "good man," during a Fox News appearance on Tuesday, December 9.
Joining The Five roundtable to discuss Trump ahead of the midterms, she declared: "I'm very proud to have Donald Trump as our president."
What Erika Kirk Said About President Donald Trump
"I have to tell you something," said the widow of slain right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. "When Donald Trump secured peace in the Middle East...the next day he flew back to D.C. to deliver my husband's Medal of Freedom to me. He didn't have to do that."
Erika also shared that the 47th POTUS, 79, has called her up "multiple" times and "still does."
Erika Kirk Said Turning Point USA Will Support J.D. Vance for 2028 Presidential Bid
Erika's remarks come just weeks after she revealed that her late husband's conservative nonprofit organization, Turning Point USA, will support Vice President J.D. Vance in a potential run in the 2028 presidential election.
Speaking to Megyn Kelly during her live show in Glendale, Ariz., on Saturday, November 22, she explained, "One of the last few conversations we [she and Charlie] had was how intentional he was about supporting J.D. for '28."
"That was the thing that my husband was very direct about," she added.
- Erika Kirk Reveals Turning Point USA's Support of J.D. Vance for 2028 Presidential Bid Is 'in the Works'
- Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika and J.D. Vance Accused of Being Too Touchy at Turning Point USA Event: 'Something Is Up' — Watch
- Erika Kirk Says She'd Get 'More Hate' If She Grabbed J.D. Vance's Butt During Viral Intimate Hug
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Erika has been facing public scrutiny for appearing a little too chummy with J.D., 41, after giving the married vice president an intimate hug at an October 29 Turning Point USA event.
Erika — who took over as CEO of Turning Point USA following her husband's assassination on September 10 — wrapped her hand around his head as she embraced him.
The moment went viral on social media, with many calling her out for being inappropriate.
Erika Kirk Defends Her Viral J.D. Vance Hug
She also shared her affection for the politician as she introduced him on stage.
"No one will ever replace my husband," she told the crowd. "But I do see some similarities of my husband in J.D. — in Vice President J.D. Vance. I do. And that's why I am so blessed to be able to introduce him tonight."
Responding to the backlash during her interview with Megyn, she said, "My love language is touch, if you will..."
"So I will give you a play-by-play: They just played the emotional video. I'm walking over, [J.D.] is walking over. I'm starting to cry. He says, 'I'm so proud of you.' And I say, 'God bless you,' and I touch the back of his head," she explained. "Anyone whom I have hugged, that I have touched the back of your head when I hug you, I always say, 'God bless you.'"