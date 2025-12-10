Politics Erika Kirk Gushes Over How 'Proud' She Is to Have Donald Trump as President: 'He's a Good Man' Source: Fox News; mega Erika Kirk gave her opinion of President Donald Trump during an appearance on 'The Five' on Tuesday, December 9. Allie Fasanella Dec. 10 2025, Published 11:03 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Erika Kirk is still a big fan of Donald Trump. The conservative activist, 37, praised the president, calling him a "good man," during a Fox News appearance on Tuesday, December 9. Joining The Five roundtable to discuss Trump ahead of the midterms, she declared: "I'm very proud to have Donald Trump as our president."

View this post on Instagram Source: @foxnews/instagram Erika Kirk joined 'The Five' on Fox News to discuss President Donald Trump’s economy tour.

What Erika Kirk Said About President Donald Trump

Source: Fox News Erika Kirk insisted she is 'very proud' to have Donald Trump as president.

"I have to tell you something," said the widow of slain right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. "When Donald Trump secured peace in the Middle East...the next day he flew back to D.C. to deliver my husband's Medal of Freedom to me. He didn't have to do that." Erika also shared that the 47th POTUS, 79, has called her up "multiple" times and "still does."

Erika Kirk Said Turning Point USA Will Support J.D. Vance for 2028 Presidential Bid

Source: Fox News Erika Kirk is also a big fan of Vice President J.D. Vance.

Erika's remarks come just weeks after she revealed that her late husband's conservative nonprofit organization, Turning Point USA, will support Vice President J.D. Vance in a potential run in the 2028 presidential election. Speaking to Megyn Kelly during her live show in Glendale, Ariz., on Saturday, November 22, she explained, "One of the last few conversations we [she and Charlie] had was how intentional he was about supporting J.D. for '28." "That was the thing that my husband was very direct about," she added.

Source: Fox News Erika Kirk expressed her support for Donald Trump.

Erika has been facing public scrutiny for appearing a little too chummy with J.D., 41, after giving the married vice president an intimate hug at an October 29 Turning Point USA event. Erika — who took over as CEO of Turning Point USA following her husband's assassination on September 10 — wrapped her hand around his head as she embraced him. The moment went viral on social media, with many calling her out for being inappropriate.

Erika Kirk Defends Her Viral J.D. Vance Hug

Source: WREG News Channel 3/YouTube Erika Kirk and J.D. Vance's intimate hug at a Turning Point USA event on October 29 made headlines.