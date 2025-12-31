or
Erika Kirk Reveals Late Husband Charlie's 'Socks Are Still on the Floor' Months After His Murder: 'That's How It'll Stay'

Erika Kirk revealed she's keeping her house the 'same' after husband Charlie's September 10 murder.

Dec. 31 2025, Published 1:10 p.m. ET

Erika Kirk shared an emotional and personal post on Instagram to mark her first Christmas since husband Charlie Kirk's September 10 murder.

The widow also uploaded a few photos and videos featuring their two children, as well as a poignant snap of Charlie's shoes next to a pint-sized pair of sneakers.

Erika began her caption by noting "life is a little different" nowadays.

Erika Kirk Has Kept Her Home the Same Since Charlie's Murder

"It’s this rhythm of maintaining our traditions mixed in with creating new ones to harmonize into a normalcy for the babies. It’s new, but strange. Familiar, but not," she explained. "I’ve kept everything in the home still the same after these several months, your socks still on the floor, your shoes by the door, your vitamins everywhere on the counter. That’s how it’ll stay."

The Widow Hits Back at Cruel 'Assumptions' and 'Slander'

Erika went on to hit back at haters who have criticized her actions after his death, as some think her public appearances are exploiting her spouse's death.

"I don’t say that because I need one more thing for this world to judge me on, quite frankly they’re already at capacity and none of it shakes me. Their words, accusations, assumptions, and slander don’t land, they don’t burn. Never will," she insisted.

Erika and Charlie Kirk welcomed two children together.

The mom-of-two said she owes "the world nothing," admitting she's not "surprised" by the backlash.

"I also say that because I hope it encourages another wife to love their husband so deeply despite minor moments during the holiday season of 'gosh marriage is tough,'" Erika continued. "When your heart is set on letting your love story be one of deep devotion and self-sacrifice instead of self-serving, the Lord will use your marriage in ways completely hard to explain."

"I know that because I felt that, I still feel that. And I pray you always do too. So yes. This Christmas we tucked away. And while the world, again, kept being the world, I loved settling into a space of continued healing where silence is golden and is a statement in itself," Erika expressed. "The outpouring from our loved ones, has been a sacred and holy balm to our hearts. Again, life is different now, and to be honest at times painful. But God is still so good."

The new Turning Point USA CEO wrapped up her message by wishing Charlie a "Merry Christmas" and thanking him for his "love notes from heaven."

Who Killed Charlie Kirk?

As OK! reported, Charlie was fatally shot in the neck on September 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University for his Turning Point USA organization.

Suspecter shooter Tyler Robinson was arrested and charged with aggravated murder and several other counts. Robinson allegedly told a friend he pulled the trigger because he "had enough" of Charlie's "hatred."

