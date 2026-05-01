Politics Legendary Director's Daughter Calls on Donald Trump to 'Kill' Turning Point USA as She Lashes Out at 'Sociopath' Erika Kirk Source: mega Vivian Kubrick branded Charlie Kirk's widow, the CEO of his political nonprofit, 'a threat' to the country. Allie Fasanella May 1 2026, Published 11:01 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Vivian Kubrick, the daughter of renowned Hollywood director Stanley Kubrick, is not a fan of Erika Kirk. Vivian, 65, made that very clear in a scathing X post on Thursday, April 30, in which she branded the widow of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk a "sociopath," among other things. "I have never witnessed such a ghastly inauthentic phony performance in my life as this speech by Erika," she wrote in response to a video of the Christian influencer.

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'There's Something Seriously Wrong With This Woman'

Source: TPUSA Vivian Kubrick thinks Erika Kirk could be a military or intelligence operative.

The film composer added, "And growing up in the entertainment industry, I’ve been around a lot of phonies." She went on to express her "concern" that Erika — who took over Charlie's political nonprofit Turning Point USA (TPUSA) after his murder last fall — is a "threat" the country. "She feels absolutely like a military or intelligence operative, and definitely some kind of sociopath," Vivian said. "There’s something seriously wrong with this woman — every cell in my body shudders listening to her voice and watching her face."

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'Horribly Sinister'

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram The film composer said the widow makes her 'skin crawl.'

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'Monstrous Failure'

Source: mega Vivian Kubrick wants Donald Trump to distance himself from Erika Kirk.

Vivian then called on Donald Trump to sever ties with TPUSA. "MR PRESIDENT — If we’re to win the midterms, you need to 'kill' @TPUSA and let some honest to God, authentic, super smart young patriots rally the American youth to fight for AMERICA FIRST," she wrote. "At the very least, end your association with @TPUSA and this monstrous failure #ErikaKirk — Charlie was TPUSA, no one can replace him," the celebrity scion added.

Why Do People Dislike Erika Kirk So Much?

Source: mega The director's daughter is one of many to voice their disdain for the TPUSA CEO.