Legendary Director's Daughter Calls on Donald Trump to 'Kill' Turning Point USA as She Lashes Out at 'Sociopath' Erika Kirk
May 1 2026, Published 11:01 a.m. ET
Vivian Kubrick, the daughter of renowned Hollywood director Stanley Kubrick, is not a fan of Erika Kirk.
Vivian, 65, made that very clear in a scathing X post on Thursday, April 30, in which she branded the widow of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk a "sociopath," among other things.
"I have never witnessed such a ghastly inauthentic phony performance in my life as this speech by Erika," she wrote in response to a video of the Christian influencer.
'There's Something Seriously Wrong With This Woman'
The film composer added, "And growing up in the entertainment industry, I’ve been around a lot of phonies."
She went on to express her "concern" that Erika — who took over Charlie's political nonprofit Turning Point USA (TPUSA) after his murder last fall — is a "threat" the country.
"She feels absolutely like a military or intelligence operative, and definitely some kind of sociopath," Vivian said. "There’s something seriously wrong with this woman — every cell in my body shudders listening to her voice and watching her face."
'Horribly Sinister'
The "Eyes Wide Shut" director's daughter continued, "No one has made my skin crawl like Erika — it started when she said at Charlie’s bizarre memorial 'That young man … I FORGIVE HIM!' And then the video of her laying across Charlie’s dead body(!) that she released to the public (who does that????). That video went straight past weird and way beyond wildly inappropriate into horribly sinister."
Vivian was referring to Erika, 37, declaring she forgives Charlie's accused killer, Tyler Robinson, just weeks after his shocking assassination on September 10, 2025.
As for the video she referenced, the mother-of-two faced public backlash for having someone film her beside Charlie's casket like it was a social media moment.
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'Monstrous Failure'
Vivian then called on Donald Trump to sever ties with TPUSA.
"MR PRESIDENT — If we’re to win the midterms, you need to 'kill' @TPUSA and let some honest to God, authentic, super smart young patriots rally the American youth to fight for AMERICA FIRST," she wrote.
"At the very least, end your association with @TPUSA and this monstrous failure #ErikaKirk — Charlie was TPUSA, no one can replace him," the celebrity scion added.
Why Do People Dislike Erika Kirk So Much?
Vivian is hardly the only one to express contempt for Erika, as she has come under intense public scrutiny since her husband's death, with many branding her behavior in the wake of his passing bizarre.
Numerous people have found fault with Erika making countless public appearances, accusing her of seemingly reveling in the spotlight as she's stepped into her husband's shoes.
Some have pointed to her beauty queen and reality television past before she married Charlie in 2021, claiming she doesn't care her husband died because she loves the fame it's brought.