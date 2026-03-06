or
Erika Kirk Defends CEO Role of Slain Husband's Charity as Critics Slam Her for Not Being Home With Kids: 'Not a Business Card Opportunity'

Source: @TPUSA/x

The former beauty pageant queen's right-wing activist husband was assassinated on September 10, 2025.

March 6 2026, Published 2:11 p.m. ET

Erika Kirk responded to critics questioning why she's running her slain husband's nonprofit instead of staying at home with their young children.

Charlie Kirk's widow — who took over as CEO of the right-wing activist's political organization, Turning Point USA, after his assassination last September — addressed the public scrutiny in a video shared to X.

"I get this question: 'You were a stay-at-home mom, that's what you should go back to doing.' A lot of people don't realize that before I met Charlie, I had my own company, and I still do," Erika began.

Source: @TPUSA/x

Erika Kirk addressed her critics in a recent video shared to the Turning Point USA X account on March 4.

'I Did Not See My Life Being Like This'

image of Erika Kirk stepped into her husband's shoes immediately following his death.
Source: @TPUSA/x; @mrserikakirk/instagram

Erika Kirk stepped into her husband's shoes immediately following his death.

"I built it in a way that when I got married and had children, it could run on its own. I didn't have to do day-to-day," she explained.

The mother-of-two then spoke to the criticism of her leadership role at TPUSA, clarifying why she chose to step into Charlie's shoes directly following his shocking murder on September 10, 2025.

"Unfortunately, I did not see my life being like this," Erika, 37, said. "So, when people are like, 'Oh, so she's now in this role,' I am honoring what the lord has put in front of me, and I'm also honoring my husband's request. And now I have to be the sole provider for my children."

Erika Kirk Is 'Honoring Her Husband' by 'Stepping Up'

image of 'I have to be the sole provider for my children,' she explained.
Source: @mrserikakirk/instagram

'I have to be the sole provider for my children,' she explained.

The CEO went on to address those who suggest she simply loves the status and spotlight, declaring, "This is not a business card opportunity. There is something very Biblical in a woman honoring her husband and stepping up and standing in."

"My focus is on making sure my children are amazing, young, Biblically-aligned little humans, but again, your life is so much greater than just this blip on a radar," she added.

Erika Kirk

Candace Owens Launched an Investigative Series Into the Widow

image of The podcast host has seemingly had it out for Charlie Kirk's widow since his passing last September.
Source: Candace Owens/youtube; mega

The podcast host has seemingly had it out for Charlie Kirk's widow since his passing last September.

Erika's remarks come a week after political commentator Candace Owens premiered the first episode of a new investigative series into the widow.

The podcast host — who has been peddling unfounded conspiracy theories about Charlie's death for months — has repeatedly insisted "something is not right" with the former beauty pageant queen and claimed she's "lying" about various things.

image of Erika Kirk has faced intense public scrutiny for her behavior since Charlie's passing.
Source: mega

Erika Kirk has faced intense public scrutiny for her behavior since Charlie's passing.

Candace has been slammed as "creepy and exploitative" by some, while others agree something is off about Erika — who has made numerous public appearances since her husband's assassination and boasted about TPUSA sales in a meeting just days after the fatal shooting.

