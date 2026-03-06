NEWS Erika Kirk Defends CEO Role of Slain Husband's Charity as Critics Slam Her for Not Being Home With Kids: 'Not a Business Card Opportunity' Source: @TPUSA/x The former beauty pageant queen's right-wing activist husband was assassinated on September 10, 2025. Allie Fasanella March 6 2026, Published 2:11 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Erika Kirk responded to critics questioning why she's running her slain husband's nonprofit instead of staying at home with their young children. Charlie Kirk's widow — who took over as CEO of the right-wing activist's political organization, Turning Point USA, after his assassination last September — addressed the public scrutiny in a video shared to X. "I get this question: 'You were a stay-at-home mom, that's what you should go back to doing.' A lot of people don't realize that before I met Charlie, I had my own company, and I still do," Erika began.

Erika Kirk on motherhood and leading Turning Point USA@MrsErikaKirk pic.twitter.com/zz8MGriwBE — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) March 4, 2026 Source: @TPUSA/x Erika Kirk addressed her critics in a recent video shared to the Turning Point USA X account on March 4.

'I Did Not See My Life Being Like This'

Source: @TPUSA/x; @mrserikakirk/instagram Erika Kirk stepped into her husband's shoes immediately following his death.

"I built it in a way that when I got married and had children, it could run on its own. I didn't have to do day-to-day," she explained. The mother-of-two then spoke to the criticism of her leadership role at TPUSA, clarifying why she chose to step into Charlie's shoes directly following his shocking murder on September 10, 2025. "Unfortunately, I did not see my life being like this," Erika, 37, said. "So, when people are like, 'Oh, so she's now in this role,' I am honoring what the lord has put in front of me, and I'm also honoring my husband's request. And now I have to be the sole provider for my children."

Erika Kirk Is 'Honoring Her Husband' by 'Stepping Up'

Source: @mrserikakirk/instagram 'I have to be the sole provider for my children,' she explained.

The CEO went on to address those who suggest she simply loves the status and spotlight, declaring, "This is not a business card opportunity. There is something very Biblical in a woman honoring her husband and stepping up and standing in." "My focus is on making sure my children are amazing, young, Biblically-aligned little humans, but again, your life is so much greater than just this blip on a radar," she added.

Candace Owens Launched an Investigative Series Into the Widow

Source: Candace Owens/youtube; mega The podcast host has seemingly had it out for Charlie Kirk's widow since his passing last September.

Source: mega Erika Kirk has faced intense public scrutiny for her behavior since Charlie's passing.