Erika Kirk Defends CEO Role of Slain Husband's Charity as Critics Slam Her for Not Being Home With Kids: 'Not a Business Card Opportunity'
March 6 2026, Published 2:11 p.m. ET
Erika Kirk responded to critics questioning why she's running her slain husband's nonprofit instead of staying at home with their young children.
Charlie Kirk's widow — who took over as CEO of the right-wing activist's political organization, Turning Point USA, after his assassination last September — addressed the public scrutiny in a video shared to X.
"I get this question: 'You were a stay-at-home mom, that's what you should go back to doing.' A lot of people don't realize that before I met Charlie, I had my own company, and I still do," Erika began.
'I Did Not See My Life Being Like This'
"I built it in a way that when I got married and had children, it could run on its own. I didn't have to do day-to-day," she explained.
The mother-of-two then spoke to the criticism of her leadership role at TPUSA, clarifying why she chose to step into Charlie's shoes directly following his shocking murder on September 10, 2025.
"Unfortunately, I did not see my life being like this," Erika, 37, said. "So, when people are like, 'Oh, so she's now in this role,' I am honoring what the lord has put in front of me, and I'm also honoring my husband's request. And now I have to be the sole provider for my children."
Erika Kirk Is 'Honoring Her Husband' by 'Stepping Up'
The CEO went on to address those who suggest she simply loves the status and spotlight, declaring, "This is not a business card opportunity. There is something very Biblical in a woman honoring her husband and stepping up and standing in."
"My focus is on making sure my children are amazing, young, Biblically-aligned little humans, but again, your life is so much greater than just this blip on a radar," she added.
Candace Owens Launched an Investigative Series Into the Widow
Erika's remarks come a week after political commentator Candace Owens premiered the first episode of a new investigative series into the widow.
The podcast host — who has been peddling unfounded conspiracy theories about Charlie's death for months — has repeatedly insisted "something is not right" with the former beauty pageant queen and claimed she's "lying" about various things.
Candace has been slammed as "creepy and exploitative" by some, while others agree something is off about Erika — who has made numerous public appearances since her husband's assassination and boasted about TPUSA sales in a meeting just days after the fatal shooting.