Usha Vance Addresses J.D. Split Rumors After Being Seen Without Ring: 'It's Not Something I Spend Very Much Time Thinking About'

image of J.D. and Usha Vance share three kids together.
Source: MEGA

J.D. and Usha Vance share three kids together.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 15 2025, Published 7:07 p.m. ET

Vice President J.D. Vance's wife, Usha Vance, clarified speculation about her marriage after she was spotted multiple times without her wedding ring.

The second lady, 39, gave a rare interview where she addressed split rumors and even opened up about being in the political spotlight.

Usha and J.D. Vance Share Three Kids Together

image of Usha Vance commented on why she doesn't wear her ring sometimes.
Source: MEGA

Usha Vance commented on why she doesn't wear her ring sometimes.

"There are things that I miss and things that I'm excited to have moved on from," Usha told USA Today about her life before being White House royalty.

“I find that one of the really curious things about this life is that people really like to read the tea leaves, and there's a kind of an industry building stories about everything that they can imagine," she confessed.

Usha and J.D., 41, have been married since 2014 and share three kids together: Ewan, 8, Vivek, 5, and Mirabel, 3.

Usha Was Seen Twice Without Her Ring Recently

image of Usha Vance was seen without her wedding band on more than one occasion.
Source: MEGA

Usha Vance was seen without her wedding band on more than one occasion.

She also noted she actually does “find it kind of funny” that her relationship is a big topic of conversation; however, she does not “find it fruitful” to keep tabs on the gossip.

“I'd rather just sort of live in my marriage and in the real world and less in kind of the fever dreams that surround it,” she dished. “So I mean, it is kind of a family joke, but also not something that I spend very much time thinking about.”

Usha's wedding ring fiasco caused talk among fans after she was seen without it for the second time in two weeks at a holiday event in Maryland on December 1.

J.D. Vance

image of Usha and J.D. Vance have been married since 2014.
Source: MEGA

Usha and J.D. Vance have been married since 2014.

“I wear it when I wear it, and I don't when I don't," she bluntly said about her rock. “Sometimes I'm wearing it and sometimes I've just been to the gym and showered and I'm not wearing it.”

The rumor mill began on November 19 when Usha first ditched her wedding band while visiting military site Camp Lejeune with First Lady Melania Trump.

The status of their relationship was further questioned when J.D. intimately hugged Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika, at a Turning Point USA event in October.

image of Usha Vance noted she actually does 'find it kind of funny” that her relationship is a big topic of conversation.'
Source: MEGA

Usha Vance noted she actually does 'find it kind of funny” that her relationship is a big topic of conversation.'

Usha's rep defended the lawyer being ringless in a statement.

"She is a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes," the spokesperson said.

