Article continues below advertisement
Erika Kirk Accidentally Mixes Up 'Grift' Instead of 'Grit' in Awkward Moment at Turning Point USA Event: Watch

image of Erika Kirk mistakenly said the wrong word during her recent speech.
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk mistakenly said the wrong word during her recent speech.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 21 2025, Updated 6:08 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk made a Freudian slip during Turning Point USA's AmericaFest event on December 20.

When the 37-year-old was speaking about her late husband, Charlie Kirk, she mistakenly used the word “grift” instead of “grit."

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk Dropped the Ball During Her Speech

Source: @RichardHanania/X

Erika Kirk had a mix-up during an appearance at the TPUSA event.

While talking about the work Charlie did, Erika also commemorated a student named Caleb at the Phoenix, Ariz., convention.

"Despite the devastating loss of Charlie Kirk, my incredible husband ... Caleb has persisted with the same grift,” Erika said, before quickly saying "gift,” then finally saying the word “grit.”

“It has been a long day,” she sighed before motioning to Caleb. "Trust me, you're not a grifter, honey. It's all good."

Article continues below advertisement

image of Charlie Kirk died in September after being shot.
Source: MEGA

Charlie Kirk died in September after being shot.

Charlie died in September after being shot and killed while speaking at a Turning Point USA debate event at Utah Valley University. Erika stepped in to serve as the conservative nonprofit organization's CEO after he passed on.

During the AmericaFest event, Erika shared her support for Vice President J.D. Vance becoming the next president of the USA ahead of the 2028 election. "We are going to get my husband’s friend J.D. Vance elected for 48 in the most resounding way possible," she gushed.

The businesswoman and J.D., 41, have been close pals for quite some time, with Erika revealing to Fox News in October how the VP and his wife, Usha Vance, have been helping her heal since Charlie's passing.

MORE ON:
Erika Kirk

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk Gushed Over Friend J.D. Vance at the Conservative Convention

image of During the AmericaFest event, Erika shared her support for Vice President J.D. Vance
Source: MEGA

During the AmericaFest event, Erika shared her support for Vice President J.D. Vance.

"He's been a blessing," Erika explained. "Him and Usha, they are the most incredible people. Incredible. With such genuine love. I mean, just everything they did for us was so humanized. They just, they were there for us. They've been there for us."

Erika and Charlie shared two kids, a daughter and a son, whose names have yet to be revealed.

J.D. and the Miss Arizona USA winner made headlines when they were seen in a seemingly intimate embrace on stage during a Turning Point USA event on October 29.

image of J.D. Vance and Erika Kirk have a deep friendship.
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance and Erika Kirk have a deep friendship.

"No one will ever replace my husband," she said at the time before introducing the politician. "But I do see some similarities of my husband in J.D. — in Vice President J.D. Vance. I do. And that's why I am so blessed to be able to introduce him tonight."

Once he walked up, the pair shared a tight hug. The moment quickly went viral and later sparked debate over whether the interaction went a little overboard. Some fans thought the hug was too touchy, as J.D. had his hand on her waist while she put her hand on the back of his head.

"Erika Kirk with an inappropriate greeting in Mississippi — a romantic like bear hug and over the top hair grab on J.D. Vance," one person wrote on social media.

Another chimed in, writing: "Too passionate. She has had virtually no grieving period either. Charlie’s parents will not talk to her. Something is up with her..."

