Erika Kirk Accidentally Mixes Up 'Grift' Instead of 'Grit' in Awkward Moment at Turning Point USA Event: Watch

Erika Kirk Dropped the Ball During Her Speech

Erika Kirk: “Despite the devastating loss of Charlie Kirk, my incredible husband, at UVU, Caleb has persisted with the same grift, excuse me, grit…”



This is the greatest Freudian slip of all time. pic.twitter.com/WMLhCqhnrg — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) December 21, 2025 Source: @RichardHanania/X Erika Kirk had a mix-up during an appearance at the TPUSA event.

While talking about the work Charlie did, Erika also commemorated a student named Caleb at the Phoenix, Ariz., convention. "Despite the devastating loss of Charlie Kirk, my incredible husband ... Caleb has persisted with the same grift,” Erika said, before quickly saying "gift,” then finally saying the word “grit.” “It has been a long day,” she sighed before motioning to Caleb. "Trust me, you're not a grifter, honey. It's all good."

Source: MEGA Charlie Kirk died in September after being shot.

Charlie died in September after being shot and killed while speaking at a Turning Point USA debate event at Utah Valley University. Erika stepped in to serve as the conservative nonprofit organization's CEO after he passed on. During the AmericaFest event, Erika shared her support for Vice President J.D. Vance becoming the next president of the USA ahead of the 2028 election. "We are going to get my husband’s friend J.D. Vance elected for 48 in the most resounding way possible," she gushed. The businesswoman and J.D., 41, have been close pals for quite some time, with Erika revealing to Fox News in October how the VP and his wife, Usha Vance, have been helping her heal since Charlie's passing.

Erika Kirk Gushed Over Friend J.D. Vance at the Conservative Convention

"He's been a blessing," Erika explained. "Him and Usha, they are the most incredible people. Incredible. With such genuine love. I mean, just everything they did for us was so humanized. They just, they were there for us. They've been there for us." Erika and Charlie shared two kids, a daughter and a son, whose names have yet to be revealed. J.D. and the Miss Arizona USA winner made headlines when they were seen in a seemingly intimate embrace on stage during a Turning Point USA event on October 29.

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance and Erika Kirk have a deep friendship.