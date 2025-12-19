Erika Kirk Vows to Get Late Husband Charlie's Friend J.D. Vance Elected in 2028 Election After Viral Hug Drama
Dec. 19 2025, Published 7:27 a.m. ET
Erika Kirk returned to the public eye at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest, vowing to carry on her late husband Charlie Kirk’s political legacy, including backing his friend Vice President J.D. Vance for president.
Speaking on the opening night of the conservative conference in Phoenix, the TPUSA co-founder told the crowd she remains focused on securing major Republican wins in the years ahead.
“We’re going to ensure that President [Donald] Trump has Congress for all four years,” she declared.
She then turned her attention to the future, telling attendees, “We are going to get my husband’s friend J.D. Vance elected for ’48 [sic] in the most resounding way possible.”
Though she misstated the year, the comment was widely understood to reference the 2028 election — a race she has previously suggested Turning Point USA is already preparing for.
The 37-year-old mother-of-two also promised her work wouldn’t stop at the presidential level. She vowed to push for strong Republican results in the 2026 midterm elections and announced that TPUSA will be returning to college campuses next year.
As OK! previously reported, Erika and J.D. went viral after sharing a notably affectionate moment onstage at a Turning Point USA event on October 29 — just seven weeks after her husband’s murder — when she introduced the vice president ahead of his speech.
"No one will ever replace my husband," she said at the time. "But I do see some similarities of my husband in J.D. — in Vice President J.D. Vance. I do. And that's why I am so blessed to be able to introduce him tonight."
The pair shared a tight hug, with the Erika's hands placed on the back of the vice president’s head, while J.D. rested his hands on the widow’s waist — a moment that quickly sparked online debate over whether the interaction crossed a line.
Following the controversy, commentator Joy Reid weighed in, noting that some people have speculated Erika could eventually date J.D., despite him being married.
Joy suggested that J.D. could part ways with his wife, Usha, and pursue a relationship with Erika ahead of a possible 2028 presidential run.
"They can't have the successor to MAGA be the guy with the Brown Hindu wife. They're also Christian nationalists. That ain't going to work," she said. "That's why he's throwing his wife under the bus. Poor Usha. Or she's in on it."
Joy appeared to be referencing J.D.’s recent admission that he hopes his wife converts from Hinduism to Christianity.
"Wouldn't it be the most perfect fairy tale, MAGA fairy tale, if he finally sees the light that he needs a White queen instead of this Brown Hindu? I mean, I'm not saying that's happening, or maybe that Usha is not even in on it," Joy added while speculating about the future.