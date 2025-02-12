Erin Andrews Ridicules Fans Who Booed 'Amazing' Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LIX: 'Get Out of Here!'
Erin Andrews won't tolerate any Taylor Swift slander!
While the sports journalist has to remain neutral on the job, she still found it in poor taste that people booed the singer when she appeared on the jumbotron at the 2025 Super Bowl on Sunday, January 9, where she was cheering for boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs.
"I feel bad for the most famous, amazing woman in the world who f----- gets booed at the Super Bowl," Andrews, 46, said on the Tuesday, February 11, episode of her "Calm Down With Erin and Charissa" podcast. "Get out of here. I love her. I love her."
Co-host Charissa Thompson, 42, noted the Grammy winner, 35, "holds the attendance record in the [Casears] Superdome as one individual."
That being said, Thompson admitted she understands why Philadelphia Eagles fans didn't give the pop star a warm welcome.
"I love the [Eagles] fandom. Eagles are proud fans," she said. "They are gonna hate her on that day because you’re rooting for your team."
Still, "Taylor, we all know Erin and I’s affinity for her," Thompson emphasized.
"She handles everything so well, and so does Travis," she continued. "He handles this so well. They both handle [it] with so much grace."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Andrews revealed she ran into Kelce, 35, at the stadium after their harsh loss to the Eagles.
"The shot that they have of him coming out of the locker room, and now we know he was going up to the suite [to see Swift] — I didn’t, I was actually coming off the field and he was just walking out," the mom-of-one shared. "And I was like f--- it, and I just turned around and I walked up to him, because I was like I don’t want to bug him but I was like, ‘No, that’s our friend and this really sucks.'"
"I just walked up to him and he stopped and I gave him a big hug and I was just like ‘I’m so sorry, I love you, I’m so sorry,'" she recalled. "They’re humans too, you know, this just in."
While halftime show performer Serena Williams, 43, also defended Swift, not everyone was as kind, as Donald Trump, 78, mocked the "Cruel Summer" vocalist receiving a negative reception, which he thought came from his supporters since she announced her support for Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.
"The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium," he wrote on Truth Social. "MAGA is very unforgiving!"
Despite his post, Swift stayed for the entirety of the game, while the president reportedly left an hour before it was over.