What Did Taylor Swift Say When She Was Booed at the 2025 Super Bowl? Lip Reader Spills
One of the most viral moments of Super Bowl LIX had nothing to do with what went down on the field.
Before the Sunday, February 9, game started, various celebrity guests were being shown on the jumbotron at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA, but when they panned to Taylor Swift, the crowd reacted with a round of boos.
The blonde beauty — who was there to support boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs — was taken back by the rude response and was seen giving side eye and then smiling while sitting next to pal Ice Spice.
Lip reader NJ Hickling told a news outlet that Swift, 35, then allegedly said to another person sitting next to her, "Awww, what, what's going on."
As OK! reported, Donald Trump, 78, was met with cheers, and he commented on the pop star receiving a negative reaction via Truth Social.
"The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium," he wrote. "MAGA is very unforgiving!"
Despite his claim, the Grammy winner didn't leave the game until after it was over.
Plenty of Swift's fans, including halftime show surprise guest Serena Williams, 43, defended the vocalist, tweeting, "I love you @taylorswift13 don't listen to those booo!!"
The "Karma" singer presumably didn't have the most enjoyable time this year, as the Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles. For the big game, she donned a white blazer over a white tank top, sparkling denim shorts and white over-the-knee boots.
She also rocked the same red 'T' charm necklace she wore around her thigh to the 2025 Grammys on Sunday, February 2.
After the Chiefs lost to the Eagles 40-22, Kelce discussed the disappointing match with reporters.
"[We] couldn’t get it going offensively. I mean, they just got after us on all three phases and then on top of that, you know, turnovers, penalties, playing behind the sticks on offense. Dropped passes," he spilled. "There's a lot that goes into it. You don’t lose like that without everything going bad. We haven’t played that bad all year."
"We just couldn’t find that spark. We couldn’t find that momentum," he added.
That being said, the Grotesquerie actor, 35, praised his teammates for never giving up, sharing, "This team is going to fight until the end forever, and you saw that. Even with the score late, we're always gonna fight."