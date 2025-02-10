'Serious' Travis Kelce Looks Distraught as He Meets Girlfriend Taylor Swift in VIP Suite After Losing 2025 Super Bowl: Watch
Travis Kelce was spotted looking distraught heading to girlfriend Taylor Swift’s VIP suite at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans after his team lost the 2025 Super Bowl.
Once the big game was over, Kelce hit the showers and changed into a rust-colored suit he was previously seen wearing when he arrived to the stadium.
In a video clip obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the famous tight end looked defeated after they lost against the Philadelphia Eagles.
While a few X users were sympathetic to Kelce — with one person noting he looked “so serious and quiet” — many took digs at him and Swift.
“Travis’ performance did not surprise me at all,” one user shared. “He hasn't played to his potential since beginning his romance with Swift and they went out the night before the game. Taylor gets her way and destroys a good player, but he let her.”
Many others took to criticize his attire, with one X member stating Kelce looked like “Scooby Doo,” with multiple people blaming Swift for his look.
“I don't care who she is and how much money she has no woman would ever make me wear something I didn't like and definitely not pick it out for me,” one X critic wrote. “That's what she wants him to wear. She probably bought it goofy as h---. She got tired of him wearing baggy clothes all the time. That's her dressing him. There's no way in h--- any woman even my ex-wives when I ever let a woman trust me and tell me what to wear but he is.”
Meanwhile, another X user brought politics into the conversation, sharing Swift selected Kamala Harris and Kelce, both of whom lost in their respective contests. She “really knows how to pick them,” they noted, suggesting she should stay away from politics and sports.
When Swift arrived at the event, she was dressed in a white blazer and wore a "T" pendant necklace likely in support of her man. The white outfit had fans buzzing, thinking Kelce potentially may propose to Swift after the game, especially if the Kansas City Chiefs won.
Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy supported this gesture, telling TMZ Sports it would be a “great idea.”
"They kind of are the first couple of the United States," Portnoy said. "The Super Bowl is as big as it gets, so I actually like that. I actually like that move."
While a proposal didn't happen, the singer was caught in an awkward moment when she was booed by the crowd. As clips showed, when Swift arrived, she was not greeted warmly, leading her to look confused while appearing on the jumbotron.
Tennis legend Serena Williams defended Swift online, saying: “I love you @taylorswift13 dont listen to those booo!!”