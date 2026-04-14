'Euphoria' Cast: See the HBO Show's Stars Then and Now

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Fans of Euphoria have seen a significant transformation of the cast since the show's debut in 2019. Based on the Israeli series of the same name, Euphoria follows troubled high school student Rue, played by Zendaya. Rue's struggle to stay sober after rehab serves as a central theme, alongside explorations of mental illness, toxic relationships and sexuality. The show's ensemble cast, which includes Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow and Colman Domingo, rapidly gained fame.

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HBO quickly renewed Euphoria for a second season, but fans faced a nearly three-year wait for new episodes. In the interim, the network released two specials that focused on the aftermath of Rue and Jules' (Schafer) breakup, keeping viewers engaged during the hiatus.

The highly anticipated third season was initially set to premiere on HBO in 2025. However, delays ensued due to several factors, including creator Sam Levinson's commitment to The Idol, which was short-lived. These delays were exacerbated by the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that occurred in late 2023. Casey Bloys, HBO's CEO, addressed the strikes in November 2023, stating, "We've been through strikes before, you know, they increase the cost. I don't see a scenario where I go, 'Well, I was going to make another tentpole show, but now I'm not going to because we have to pay X amount more.' I don't think it works like that."

As anticipation for the new season grows, the dynamics among the Euphoria cast have become a subject of speculation. Fans are eager to see how their relationships evolve now that they have achieved superstardom. Euphoria's journey has captivated audiences with its blend of talent, drama and unexpected twists. The transition from relative anonymity to A-list status has not come without challenges. As the series progresses, fans will continue to watch how the actors adapt to the pressures of fame and the evolving storylines of their characters. Scroll down to see the transformation of Euphoria's evolving cast!

Zendaya

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Zendaya continues to lead the Euphoria franchise as Rue.

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Colman Domingo

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Domingo reprises his role as Ali Muhammed in the hit HBO series.

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Hunter Schafer

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Euphoria Season 3 features Schafer again as Jules Vaughn.

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Jacob Elordi

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For the third season, Elordi returns as Nate.

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Maude Apatow

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Apatow is also back as Lexi for Euphoria Season 3.

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Nika King

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King joins the Euphoria cast as she steps back into the role of Leslie in the third season.

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Sydney Sweeney

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