'Selfish and Unfunny': Bill Maher Ripped Apart for Filming 'Real Time' During WGA Strike

Bill Maher is facing backlash after announcing his controversial decision to bring late-night talk show Real Time With Bill Maher back on air as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes continue.

"It's time to bring people back to work," he said in a recent statement. "The writers have important issues that I sympathize with, and hope they are addressed to their satisfaction, but they are not the only people with issues, problems and concerns."

billmaher
Source: hbo

'Real Time With Bill Maher' first premiered in 2003.

Following the announcement, political commentator Keith Olbermann took to X — formerly known as Twitter — to drag Maher for his controversial decision.

"Without writers, the new weekly SCAB edition of ‘Real Time With Bill Maher’ will be 83 seconds long," he wrote on Wednesday night, September 13. "As somebody who’s known you since 1978: F---- you, Bill, you selfish and unfunny scumbag."

bill maher
Source: hbo

Maher claimed he would 'honor the spirit' of the strikes by not including certain parts of his show.

Although Maher claimed he would "honor the spirit of the strike by not doing a monologue, desk piece, New Rules or editorial," the WGA hit back with their own statement that reminded Maher he would likely still be breaking strike rules.

"Bill Maher’s decision to go back on the air while his Guild is on strike is disappointing," the guild's statement read. "If he goes forward with his plan, he needs to honor more than ‘the spirit of the strike’."

MORE ON:
Bill Maher
bill maher
Source: mega

The WGA issued a statement reminding him that as a member, he is violating strike rules if he performs any writing services.

"Bill Maher is obligated as a WGA member to follow the strike rules and not perform any writing services," they continud. "It is difficult to imagine how Real Time with Bill Maher can go forward without a violation of WGA strike rules taking place. WGA will be picketing this show."

This isn't the first time Maher has spoken out about his opinions regarding the strike. The talk show host called some of the strike demands "kooky" in a recent episode of his "Club Random" podcast.

"What I find objectionable about the philosophy of the strike [is] it seems to be, they have really morphed a long way from 2007’s strike, where they kind of believe that you’re owed a living as a writer, and you’re not," he said at the time. "This is show business. This is the make-or-miss league."

